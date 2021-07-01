This Sunday is the Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day. Many of us will celebrate it with family and friends and backyard cookouts, parades, and fireworks displays. It won’t be a completely normal celebration because of COVID, but it will much closer than last year. I think many of us will welcome the return to normalcy.
Of course, we all know that Independence Day commemorates the birth of our nation. In school we learned about the signers of the Declaration of Independence meeting in Philadelphia in Independence Hall, John Hancock purposely signing his name in very large script. These men, and they were all men, were committing treason against Great Britain. There was no guarantee that the colonies would prevail. There is much to admire about the Founding Fathers.
Over the years we have gradually acknowledged a more complete story of our country’s leaders. They were great and courageous men, but they were flawed like all of us. Washington, Jefferson, and others were slaveowners. They were the elites of the colonies, all white male landowners. I don’t point this out to diminish the importance of what they did, but rather to delineate where we started from in 1776, which was leaps and bounds better than living under a monarch on the other side of the Atlantic.
As we all know, after the Revolutionary War was over and the United States was born, the states again convened a convention and drafted our Constitution. This was, and still is, an historic document. It delineated the rights and responsibilities of both the governing and the governed. It was truly revolutionary for its time and reflected the most progressive political thought of the period.
We can all recite the first line of the Preamble, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
“A more perfect union.” The Founders didn’t say our nation was perfect in 1789. They merely claimed it to be better than what came before. They built in mechanisms to change, and presumably improve, the document. It is considered a living document, though scholars have debated the extent to which this is true since it was signed.
As a nation we have continued to become more perfect over the years.
How we define “We the people” has changed and expanded. First it was expanded to include all free men, not just landowners. We fought a deadly civil war that resulted in former slaves being added to those who had rights, though to this day we continue to struggle to see that those rights are actually protected. It wasn’t until 1920 that we ensured that women would be equal participants in our democracy and even that seemingly obvious change, many would argue, has still yet to be fully realized. It was 1990 when Americans with Disabilities finally had their rights guaranteed.
There have also been a few steps backward.
Our treatment of Native Americans has not been something we should be proud of. They were forced off their land and marched to reservations, many dying on the way. To this day poverty is rampant on many reservations. Immigrants to this country, many of whom are responsible for building its infrastructure, have frequently been treated as second class citizens. Japanese Americans during World War II were not only stripped of their rights, but forced into internment camps. In our march towards perfection we have occasional taken a few steps backward, but in the end we continue to move forward.
Our march continues.
I am heartened by recent events. This month Juneteenth was made a national holiday with little opposition in Congress and no real public outcry in opposition. Just this week our own Rome City Commission unanimously made it a paid city holiday, again done with little fanfare. It wasn’t that many years ago when making Martin Luther King’s birthday a national holiday was an incredibly controversial act and it took years for states to recognize it.
So, this weekend, as you take your hot dogs off the grill and watch the fireworks light up the night sky, think about how much closer the perfection our nation is than it was in 1789. Then think about how we can make it even more perfect.
Happy Fourth of July!