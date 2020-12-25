It’s that time of the year, dear friends, when I take my long pink feathered pen in hand, don a smoking jacket, and feebly attempt to poetically end the year of Harry columns. As always, I have to offer a blanket apology to a real poet, Sandra Meek, of Berry College, who probably starts the fire in her fireplace with my yearly poetry-like column. But here goes …
I’m sure that Norman and Peg Arey,
When asked about my yearly holiday poem,
Jump to their bunny slippered feet
And shout, again? Nary!
I newly salute the Provost of Berry College Mary Boyd,
A scientist who probably knows the definition of albumenoid.
I never had the pleasure of working under her leadership,
But she spreads joy and shares her love of education without one scrimp.
A generous holiday greeting to John Schroeder
Who appears to never grow older.
He sends me piano recordings ala Thelonious Monk,
His tunes keep me out of a Covid funk.
This year Alan Wingard exited his beloved Shorter,
I wish I could have baked him a torta.
His former students and colleagues adore him,
May his legacy never dim.
David and Susan Harvey now lift their holiday cup at the Spires,
Downtown Rome will miss them as I do from my old choir.
They’ll gather for holiday tunes overlooking the Berry reservoir,
Where they reside, so resides joy.
A stocking full of treats, I say, for Dr. Gary Voccio,
May a vaccine arrive in doses thousandfold.
To his fellow scientists, physicians, caregivers, all medical,
We offer a full-throated holiday Huzzah!
Oh you besieged restaurants of Broad Street,
Source of so much of my former Roman joy,
A Santa’s sleigh of patrons for you, and soon,
May your post-vaccine receipts be over the moon.
To political Kool Kat Wendy Davis,
May your stocking be filled with words like rhapsodist,
You and your fellow commissioners
Serve cheerfully with your noble endeavors.
A large flagon of holiday cheer to my former Berry colleagues,
Some still teaching, others retirees,
I toast Kevin J. Ellis, and Dr. Steven Bell,
And Dr. John Graham, may big fat trout leap where you dwell.
Dr. Kris Carlisle how I miss our splendid Berry Lessons and Carols,
You also were there organist Ken Moyers with fingers limbered.
The Berry Chapel thundered with Handel’s “Hallelujah,”
And we all prayed at “Mary’s Lullaby” together.
Here’s a lift of the Christmas flagon to forever young Bob Berry,
I hope your fellow lawyers are billable hours merry.
To those conversationalists connected on Friday mornings,
May you return soon to your beloved Dirt Town Deli.
To the communicants of beloved St. Peter’s Church,
Whose joy is so evident at the services on Christmas Eve.
May you humbly approach that sacred communion table,
Sharing joy with all those who believe.
So Merry Everything to all those beloveds
Whose names I’ve left out.
I send you all safety, sanity, some good love,
And a Happy New Year to you I shout.