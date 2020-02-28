I was living in North Rome on Reece Street in the late 1940s, working in construction at that time. One Saturday I went in and worked overtime. We took longer than I had thought and I didn’t get off until two o’clock.
I had got home and took a bath and was sitting on the front porch waiting for supper. A friend of mine who lived up the street came down to the house. He sat down in a chair and asked, “What are we going to do tonight?”
I was tired but had no intention of staying at home on a Saturday night. I shook my head that I didn’t know. Duke was the name of my friend. I could tell that he had something on his mind.
Duke owned a Hudson automobile. I have seen it jammed so full that you could not count the people. Sure was a good one for those dollar nights at the drive-in. We had another buddy named Carlton who would go with us.
Duke grew quiet and I could tell he had something on his mind. There was a park on the corner of Reece and Callahan streets at that time. “You know Francis who comes to the park?” he asked. “Francis and some of the other girls want us to carry them to what they call Ghost Hill.”
That set me back, for I had never heard of Ghost Hill. Duke said he thought it was somewhere down on Highway 100 going toward Summerville. I said, “Why not? I have not had an encounter with a ghost lately.” He got up, saying he would round up the girls. “I will be ready about six,” I said. I remember thinking as I went in to the house to eat, “What am I letting myself in for?”
When Duke pulled up in front of the house and blew his horn, he had a carload of girls. They were crammed in like a can of sardines. I opened the door and they made room for me. I knew how the sardines must have felt. We headed for Ghost Hill
I asked Francis about Ghost Hill and this is the story that she told me. I have never found proof that it was true nor have I found proof that it was untrue. I understood that it was told to her by her parents. Everyone in the neighborhood knew that her parents were Native Americans. If you looked at Francis you could see it in her face.
The story told to me went this way: It seemed that, back in history, the Indians in Alabama were having trouble with the white man. They got into a battle and, getting free, fled to Georgia on their way to Cherokee-held land. The Indians were camped on a small hill that was now on Highway 100, between the Alabama Highway and Summerville. Just as the sun came up, they were met by the people who was pursuing them. Most of them was killed and the ones that wasn’t was taken back to Alabama to be tried for their part in the fight.
Listening to Francis tell about going down there made chills run up my back. She said that when she went with some people she had heard groans and moans. Everyone in the car got quiet. Dolores, a very small girl, was sitting beside me. I could feel her trying to get closer. I smiled, thinking this is going to be fun. In those day I enjoyed scaring someone. Mean? Never. Mischievous? I was born full of it.
Driving around until it got dark we headed for Ghost Hill. It was a hot muggy summer night and the moon shined bright. Ghost Hill wasn’t much more than a rise above the road. As we went up the dirt road, it began to get steeper and then we came to a flat top. There was a spot where nothing growed and you could see where cars had been.
Duke turned the car around facing the road which we had came off of. Francis said, “Everyone roll down the windows.” We sat quiet, listening for groans and moans. Then little Delores let out a scream and jumped for the front seat. I turned and looked at the rear glass ... and I still think there was a face looking back at me. But when I came out of the car the fastest that I had ever done before and ran to the back, no one was there.
I will never forget that night. I had never believed in ghosts but there are some things that you can’t explain. What happened on Ghost Hill was one of them.
With the other girls trying to calm Delores, I heard something behind me. Duke and I walked over to where some bushes were. I knew that no one was there for the bushes was blackberries. No one wanted to run through them. Francis came around the car to where we stood. “Do you know why they call this Ghost Hill?” she asked. I remember saying, “No one here yet has proved that there are ghosts here.”
I told Duke to stay with the girls while I checked the big tree growing on the edge of the clearing. Duke handed me the car tool and, with Francis in my back pocket, I headed for the tree. I remember that I got a chill and the feeling that there was someone with us, watching us, as we got close. Francis’ eyes were open big and she had a funny look on her face. “Had enough?” I asked. She shook her head yes and we went back to the car.
Duke and I loaded all the girls into the car and stood outside it. We could hear sounds like groans and moans. Was it the wind? I don’t think so, for it was a hot muggy night. I looked at Duke and asked “had enough?” He shook his head yes and we crawled back into the sardine can.
Little Delores was so close to me that you couldn’t have stuck a straw between us. She was still trembling. We headed for Roy’s and a discussion over burgers and fries, Most everyone said that when Francis and I walked up to the tree, there was someone with us. Delores swore she saw a face in the back glass. I had to agree with her. Most everyone said they heard groans and moans. Some said it sounded like gunfire.
If you take a group of young people to a place like Ghost Hill, some will hear and see things and some will not. We had several who said they didn’t. There again proves that there are some who can and some who can’t see or hear ghosts. The question is still there — do ghosts exist?