So the holidays are here, and I think we are all ready for a little extra joy and celebration in our lives. As I consider what I want this season to look like for me and my family, I’ve begun to formulate a list of things that I’d like to add a little more of in my life, and some things that I could happily do without.
A little more simple fun, a little less complication
I have found myself hankering for a good old-fashioned family game night. Wouldn’t that be fun? The idea of pulling out a board game or a puzzle or a deck of cards with family or friends is simply delicious.
My house is too small to pull it off with too many friends, but I think a monthly game night would be so much fun. Who of my friends wants to instigate this? I imagine card tables set up around the house, some easy snacks and drinks in the kitchen, and a stack of games and cards to choose from for groups to set up and play.
For a little while, we created a tradition of putting a puzzle together at my parents’ home for the holidays. We set it up on the kitchen table and would gather around occasionally throughout the visit, sometimes becoming obsessed in the best way possible.
A gathering of friends and family doesn’t have to be super fancy with 5-star food and Martha Stewart decor in order to be fun, and I bet I’m not the only one who has learned over the last couple of years that there is a lot to be said for dropping those stressful social expectations.
Comfy loungewear and slippers can take the place of evening gowns and heels any day, if you ask me. No, I’m not going to start shopping at Walmart in my pajamas, but if we run out of popcorn before the puzzle is finished, I am not making any promises.
And, what about strolls around the neighborhood. I hope to add more leisurely strolls to my life moving forward. There is nothing like an evening walk with someone you love, catching up on the day, watching as the sky changes with the setting sun. It is easy to lose touch with nature, but a good evening stroll is the perfect return at the end of a day.
And, bowling. I want to go bowling again. It has been a while since I’ve had the chance, and I used to love to go. In college I bowled in a league and it was so fun to have that weekly habit of showing up for rented shoes and the search for the perfect ball. Throw in a strike or two and a hot dog and fries and you have the perfect night out with friends.
A little more homemade and a little less supply chain
Are we all sufficiently terrified of having no presents under the tree this year? I know it can feel sad to imagine a less opulent holiday, but isn’t there also something wonderful about the idea of returning to a simpler time when people made special gifts for their loved ones rather than duking it out Black Friday style over the latest electronic gadget? I don’t expect to see too many of us knitting by the fire on a cold winter’s night like a scene from “Little House on the Prairie,” but it would be nice to see more people tapping into their creative side and fashioning gifts from scratch instead of scraping together the cash for things that go bling.
My friend Andi Beyer and I have hosted a holiday cookie exchange and craft extravaganza for many years and my favorite thing about it is watching people set aside their worries for a couple of hours and use hot glue and glitter to make something festive. It is always so satisfying to watch and experience and the enthusiasm is downright infectious. Then walking around the table and exchanging cookies made by so many others is just plain exciting.
In the end, you go home with cookies of all kinds to share with your friends and family (unless you want to eat them all, no judgment here) and I have kept every craft I have made to pull out and display with pride each Christmas. And, I never have to replace a battery!
A little more heartwarming stories and a little less politics
I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of talking heads reminding me daily what I should hate about other people. Life is hard enough without carrying around so much disdain for those around us.
Give me instead the stories of people doing unexpectedly kind and wonderful and miraculous things. Or even the stories of people happily doing simple things for each other. Let’s recount the story about the woman who accidentally invited a teenage boy to her home for Thanksgiving and they hit it off and keep doing it each year. Not the one about the latest kid who brought a gun to school.
They say that if you focus on the bad things in your life, those kinds of things will keep happening. Perhaps we should spend more time thinking about how interesting and worthy and wonderful our fellow humans are, so that we can all experience more of that.
Life is too short to dwell on the hard and stressful and yucky parts, and there is no better time than this season of thankfulness and joy to work on creating new habits of ease and happiness and gratitude. A little more of that can go a long way towards reducing the other, even if it is just at home and in our hearts. But what better place to start?