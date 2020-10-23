It was said about him that even if he was taking a shower or cleaning a horse stable, he had a smile on his face and a song on his lips.
I don’t ever recall seeing him without the smile and a song. I was a small child when he was around.
We lived at the end of the old Hardin Bridge. My father was farming and Lullaby worked for the people that owned the land. He was what was called a handyman around the farm. Thinking back, he couldn’t have been much over 20 years old.
I recall hearing the people who lived and worked the land talk about him. They said he came to the farm and got a job at an early stage in life. He made a good worker so the owner of the farm kept him on. There did not seem to be anything that he couldn’t do. Most people who knew him liked his smile and singing most of all. He was liked by all that knew him and came in contact with him.
The first time that I can recall seeing him was at an all-day singing and dinner on the ground at the church.
He was busy helping with the setting-up of the tables. When he was no longer needed, he got his guitar and sat down, leaning back against a tree. He began to pick and sing. I moved in as close to him as I could. I remember he sang nothing but church songs. The one that stayed with me down though the years was “Church in the Wildwood.”
That was when I first noticed how gently he handled the old beat-up guitar. You would have thought it was a small baby. He sang at all church functions if he was asked. Mothers looked at him, wishing they had a son like him. Men admired him for the young man he was; the girls all looked at him with that look in their eyes and a sigh.
On Saturday the man who owned the farm would let him have the cotton truck and he would go around and pick up the people who lived on the farm and take them to Kingston. It was always a treat to get to ride up front with him. He would talk but most of the time he was singing.
On this Saturday we were crossing the bridge when we saw a family stranded on the side of the road. Lullaby stopped to see if he could help them. The lady and two children came over to the truck. She stated that they were trying to get home. It seemed that they had been to visit some kinfolks when their car had broke down. Her husband had gone to try to find someone to come back and get them.
Lullaby got out and asked them to get up on the truck. We hadn’t gone far until we saw a man walking on the side of the road. Lullaby stopped and found he was the woman’s husband. He got on the truck and Lullaby started for Kingston. When we got to Kingston we found that the people lived several miles from Kingston. Lullaby unloaded everyone then took the family home. He drove back and parked in the park where we all knew he would be.
This is another story that was told about him:
It seems that the preacher’s car broke down and had to be left at the church. Lullaby had a big Packard then. They said he kept it shined up and called it his courting car. I remember him taking me over to Euharlee and buying me a stick of peppermint candy. I thought I was something, sitting in that big shiny car.
It was said that the preacher had a seminar in Atlanta but, with his car broke down, had no way of getting there. He was supposed to leave on Sunday evening and go to Atlanta.
That morning, Lullaby drove his courting car to church and handed the keys to the preacher. At first the preacher refused to take the keys. They said Lullaby smiled at him and said, “Preacher, you play around with my soul — why won’t you drive my car? Is my car more precious than my soul?” He smiled as the preacher took the keys, then he took a seat with the other people in the church. The preacher brought back the car with a new wax job and a tank full of gas.
There was an incident where he was picking and singing in the park at Kingston. The sheriff came up and decided to have some fun. He told Lullaby that if he didn’t play “Barbara Allen” he was going to take him to jail for playing in public without a license. When Lullaby got through with “Barbara Allen,” the sheriff told him he could play anywhere he wanted to.
I don’t recall anyone ever saying anything bad about him. If you needed help, he was always ready to lend a hand. We moved from the old Hardin Bridge while I was still a small kid. I will always remember him. I heard several stories as to what happened to him later on.
There’s another story that has stayed with me when I think of the man called Lullaby. (It seems that no one really knew his name. When asked his name, he would just say Lullaby.)
It was told that when World War II started he joined the Army. When the beach at Normandy was stormed he was driving a landing barge. He had unloaded and started back for another load when a mortar shell hit his barge.
It was my understanding he was buried overseas. I used to think what a sad ending for such a good man. I now realize that he was needed in heaven so God sent for him.