A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good just because it is accepted by many.
I woke up one morning with that thought spinning around in my head. I began using my imagination and asking myself about a world like the one that Langston Hughes wrote about in “I Dream a World” or the one that John Lennon dreamt of in his song “Imagine.” Both authors lived during very different times and places. Lennon in England and Hughes in America. But the times and places did not make a difference.
When Lennon was growing up, Hughes was dying and on his way out. There was much upheaval in the social, spiritual, emotional arenas in both their lives and all over the world. It was easier to dream themselves another world. I am sure they were not the only ones dreaming.
Then and today, it was and is easy to understand the reasoning behind why one dreams “Another World.”
I began to imagine permanently living in a world where truth does not matter and where those speaking the truth get punished and destroyed emotionally and are considered outcast by the ruling class society. I imagined what it would be like living in a world where wrong does become right in the eyes of those in charge. I even tried to imagine what the world would be like when those in power honor the evildoers and curse the decent people.
We know that is happening at the present time but we know that this is not permanent.
Several weeks ago, my friend Mary called and stated that she woke up from a nightmare. In the dream she was faced with the fact that the time had come and the human race had reached that place. I could tell that she was seriously troubled so I told her that the Bible does state that there would come such a time. I gave her the scripture from the book of Timothy:
“They say to the seers, ‘Stop seeing visions!’ and to the prophets, ‘Do not prophesy to us the truth! Speak to us pleasant words; prophesy illusions.’ For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear.”
Her uncomfortableness did not go away right away, so we talked and shared thoughts for another hour or so. I knew her to be a believer in the Word and as we talked, I could sense her becoming bolder and bolder with her faith. I asked her did she remember the Third Day morning, and does she believe what Martha said when she was so aggravated with Jesus when he showed up after her brother Lazarus had died and not before. My friend is a Bible reader and she said that she remembered it well.
She recalled that Jesus had delayed his coming to check on Mary, Martha and his friend Lazarus. Lazarus had died in the meantime and the sisters were sick with grief by the time Jesus arrived. Martha saw him coming down the road and went out to express her unhappy feelings. She cried out to him saying “If you had been here my brother Lazarus would not have died.”
Jesus looked at her and asked her did she know to whom she was speaking. He went on to say that he was the Resurrection and the life.
Martha said, “Yes, I know I will see him in the afterlife, but I am speaking of today on this side.” Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me will have life even if they die. And everyone who lives and believes in me will never die. Martha, do you believe this?”
Martha answered, “Yes, Lord. I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, the One coming to the world.”
My friend Mary and I allowed our minds to travel over the rocky terrain of what was happening in our country, and in particular our city and state. She constantly asked why about things that were too crazy to try to figure out. We would go down the road so far and then we would ask each other why are we trying to figure out CRAZY?
We concluded that the majority of the people doing and saying asinine, crazy things actually did not believe the crazes themselves. We concluded that everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion, but not his or her facts. Facts will stand alone and will need no help standing.
She and I concluded that people will hide behind lies because they cannot stand to face the ugly truth of who they actually are. So that we would both keep our sanity we agreed to cling to the statement, “A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good just because it is accepted by many.”