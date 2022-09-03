Things the 48-year-old me wishes I could convey to the younger me: You are a masterpiece. Don’t ever forget that. God says so. Don’t rush growing up. Enjoy every minute of your formative years.
Ms. Cook, Mr. Parnell, Mr. Hilsman, Ms. Jones and Coach Patterson see the potential within you. They will influence your life in great ways. Spend every minute you can with them.
On the playground that day in 5th grade, don’t back down from him.
Always give a voice to those who don’t have one.
Don’t be so self-righteous and judgmental as a young follower of Jesus.
Listen to Johnny Cash early, like at age 15.
Wait until college to date. You will marry a girl who lives in another state. A girl you won’t even know for the first quarter century of your life. So, don’t waste your time dating while you are in high school.
Develop a love for reading earlier than age 22.
Always remember the tiny town that helped make you into who you are. And as often as you can, tell those who invested in you “thanks” for believing in you.
Break the generational curses of being defeated, of being held down, of being scared to fail, of being limited by your lot in life and of not celebrating God.
Be you, and don’t apologize for it. God made you as you are.
Don’t ever quit laughing like you laughed when you were growing up.
Hang out with people that a lot of church people won’t hang out with. Because they are some of the people that need you the most. And they are some of the people who will end up loving you the most.
Take a few more days off and drive to Alabama just to sit and talk with your Grandpa because you are going to miss him in an incredible way when he’s gone.
Learn to apologize earlier than age 30.
Don’t doubt yourself so often.
Remember others are a work in progress in the same way you are a work in progress.
Don’t let the guy who couldn’t cut it in ministry who then becomes one of your “leaders” make you doubt yourself.
Continue to learn from older people. Especially older gentleman who whistle when they talk and older ladies who address you as “baby.”
That reputation you guarded and worked so hard to build will be destroyed multiple times. That’s okay. Because God has your back and He is bigger than your reputation.
Cut yourself some slack. You are doing better than you think.
You will leave the religious tribe of your upbringing, a tribe your family has always been a part of. It was good for them. It’s okay that it’s not good for you.
Don’t ever let people who aren’t courageous enough to search for, seek and wholeheartedly worship God keep you from searching for, seeking and wholeheartedly worshipping God.
Find solitude on that creek bank in Armuchee earlier than age 40.
Invite Holy Spirit to take over your life earlier than age 45.
That girl loves you unconditionally, sees who you can really become, and will never give up on you. Fully believe that earlier than the summer you turn 45.
When you were 20, your dream was to love Jesus, be a good husband and a good father and to have a job where you were able to make a difference in the lives of others. At 48, you have your dream. Be grateful for it every day. Live the dream every day. Don’t let Satan steal another minute of your joy.