I get letters and emails all the time from readers who want me to write columns about various topics. They range from very practical things to some completely ridiculous subjects.
There’s no way I can get to write about everything people want me to write about, but every now and again I come across something that I think should be shared with the community.
The following letter is one of those. It was sent to me a few weeks ago by a gentleman named David and he wanted to share his experience in getting his COVID vaccine.
I try, whenever possible, to recognize when people in our community are doing a good job. And I know that right now (and for quite some time) our healthcare professionals have been busting their butts making sure the community is healthy.
This letter puts a spotlight on one example, the Floyd County Health Department, and how kindness and efficiency shine through even under daunting circumstances ...
Mr. Avila,
I have been a long time reader of your Tuesday column for years. Last year especially being as stressful as it was, it was a bright light every week.
I know you do columns occasionally about the various activities going on in Rome. However, I do not remember one about this much needed service in times like we are having now.
I have a 91 year old mother and I am 66 myself. Both of us needed to receive the Covid-19 shots. When I went over to see if I could schedule appointments for us I was immediately taken back within the building itself. I had always had a preconceived idea of what a county health department would be like. Dark, dingy, sick people seeking medical attention due to lack of insurance. Just a drab, dimly lit place that I usually would not need to frequent. Instead it was neat, clean beyond any expectation and well lit and signage to different departments.
When I walked in, I was met with the most welcoming and helpful receptionist who directed me to where I needed to go. When I walked over to where I was directed, I was met with the friendliest, most helpful lady who immediately made our appointments for the next week. They had a Christmas tree fully decorated for Christmas and they told me they leave it up year round and decorate for different seasons. That in itself had a sort of calming effect which is welcome at this time of uncertainty.
We showed up at our appointed time and after filling out our paperwork, we went in for our first shot. The nurses were extremely professional, friendly and knowledgeable. It was like a well planned process and put my blind mother at ease right off. They escorted her to a seat for her 15-minute wait time while I received my shot.
They called last Friday to set up an appointment for our second and final round and when we showed up, the line was maybe 10 people long. It moved very fast and in maybe 5-7 minutes, I was filling out our paperwork. We got in a little line, but again, 5-7 minutes we were at the front waiting to get our shot. The nurse who took my mother took her by the hand as soon as he saw her walker and found out she was blind, led her to her seat and explained everything that he was going to do before he did it so she wasn’t startled.
After our shots, we went to wait our 15 minutes and I could watch what was going on. I saw a process of about 8 nurses giving the vaccine and it was a constant movement. No hitches, no loud talking, things went as smoothly and as efficient as anything I’ve ever witnessed. The nurses went over and above to make everyone feel like a person and not just a number who came for a specific reason. Which again, is stressful. Everyone wore masks. Which is an accomplishment in itself considering the amount of people resistant to wearing one.
All in all, the entire experience was pleasant from the reception to the nurses giving the shots. Under the circumstances, I wouldn’t have been surprised to find holes in the wall where people put fists or feet through them in frustration with what they are dealing with right now. They should be commended and recognized for providing such a much needed service in such a professional, efficient and pleasant manner and environment.
Thank you for reading this rather lengthy, rambling letter but this department receives little praise.
David.