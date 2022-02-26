Eugene Perdue grew up in an era when “things were different then,” a euphemism for racial segregation and discrimination. Many Blacks of his generation shared that statement while determined to move forward past that time.
Educated at Main High School in his early years, he and well regarded John Ware and family were friends. John Ware’s mother was his mentor and she is credited with why he decided to become educated to teach. Mr. Perdue attended (with support from the Turbidy family) Tuskegee Institute, first led by Dr. Booker T. Washington, a born-into-slavery child who grew up to become the leading advocate for education and entrepreneurship for African Americans, at a time when few opportunities were available.
Mr. Perdue earned his MBA at Gallaudet University in DC — premier higher education for deaf students and their teachers. That was important to Mr. Perdue for his later calling.
Among his peers his nickname was “Due.” One of his fellow Tuskegee students shared during Mr. Perdue’s funeral that “Due was the leader among friends, encouraging less playing cards and more reading books.”
He also suggested that everybody save money; his idea was for each friend to buy a train ticket to Maine to pick vegetables during the summer at Birds Eye, the Lily frozen foods company.
“When we got there, he said we should save our money for college and to go to Washington D.C. We did, and we did,” said Dr. Sol T. Wilson.
“When we got to Washington, we were supposed to sit in the back of the bus — and we did. We also slid the ‘where we were to sit’ sign out of its slot and carried it back and posted it in each of our dorm rooms. Why? It was a daily reminder that we wouldn’t always sit in the back. If we studied and rose above the problems of the day, we would achieve and grow. Then Due asked everybody to save their money for a train ticket to pick again in the summer, and the side trip? New York City.”
“Later, when I was a senior, Due asked me what I was planning to do as a career. I told him I didn’t know yet. He said ‘you’re good in science — why don’t you go to veterinary school?’ I did and I was a veterinarian for decades and had a large practice near Birmingham,” the late Dr. Wilson shared at the time with great pride.
Along the way, Mr. Perdue taught in Greenville, South Carolina, and at Fairview Brown School in Cave Spring, where his alums still speak of him with great respect — one of whom shared that he got his first spanking, other than from his parents, from Mr. Perdue. Did he deserve it? “Yes I did!” was the laughing response from Mr. Hardy Sams.
Mr. Perdue’s standing room only Metropolitan United Methodist Church funeral was memorable for many stories of his influence on good friends. One former Georgia School for the Deaf student after another described him as a principal, teacher, coach, father figure, brother, friend and mentor. They all agreed he was the toughest — and best — teacher they could ever have.
Alums include a U.S. Postal Service senior manager, accountant, computer science professional, and many educators. Each are legacies of his high standards, high expectations translated into good careers for the students.
On a personal note, he was very helpful to me when I moved to Rome, as he was a member of the Floyd County Development Authority. He didn’t speak during the meetings very often, but when he did, everybody listened to him.
His wife, Catherine Britt Perdue — another excellent educator — was his life love for 58 years and a strong partner in his life. She shares these days about how they complemented each other with knowledge and skill sets
His daughter Joyce Perdue Smith is living his legacy as the founder of the organization dedicated to complete restoration of Cave Spring’s Fairview Brown School — a Rosenwald School. Ms. Smith is lead volunteer for this major and significant effort. She and her volunteer team are thankful for each contribution, some of which are especially meaningful.
By the way, it is no coincidence that Dr. Booker T. Washington worked with cofounder of Sears department stores Julius Rosenwald. Black students were provided the opportunity to be taught with high standards at a time when “things were different.” The names Washington, Rosenwald and Perdue have a natural flow with education and industriousness. The students who attended Fairview remember the daily slogan: “Good, Better, Best; I will not let it Rest; Until my Good is Better; And my Better is Best”
Maybe his nickname Due was right, but maybe the spelling for what he accomplished should have been “Do!”