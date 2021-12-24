All the lights and decorations were up and music was coming from every store. The bells, were ringing on every corner. It was Christmas time in the city. One of my fondest memories is of walking a beat in downtown Rome.
We’d go into the street as soon as we got to our beat. Small children tagged along as their parents went from store to store. Oh, the look on their faces when the man with the white beard and red suit approached.
Parents were looking for gifts for them and trying not to let them know. The children were excited and giving moms a hard time as they tried to keep up. Their laughter made up for it all.
It had been raining most of the day and the wind was cold when it blew down Broad Street. The bells of the kettle people were ringing and every now and then a speck of snow would float by.
I stepped into the street, lowering my head to keep the wind from blowing off my cap, and began to walk the yellow line in the middle. Traffic was blocked across Second Avenue to the South Rome bridge. The officer on the Second and Broad beat stood in the middle of the street sounding his whistle loudly and clearly. Nothing moved, so I hastened down the yellow line toward him to see if I could help.
As I approached the intersection he pointed toward the bridge on Second Avenue. I looked in the direction and started walking the yellow line to the bridge.
“Some mess,” I remember thinking. “Here it is Christmas Eve and the only trouble we’ve had is on the last night of Christmas shopping.”
People coming home from work were caught up in the traffic and began to blow their horns. It didn’t help and only made others blow theirs. I was not worried about the horn-blowing but they weren’t going anywhere until I could find the problem.
As I got to the middle of the bridge a police car came up on top of the levee from the back side. I started to run to see what the problem was. I arrived at the car that was holding up the traffic at the same time the other officer did.
A frantic young man was standing beside the car yelling that his wife was having a baby.
The officer who came up in the police car opened the door and asked if there was a towel or a blanket in the car. “No,” the young man said, yanking off his coat and removing his shirt. “Here,” he yelled, “take my shirt.”
I handed it to the other officer and could see that he was wrapping up a small baby in the shirt. I cannot recall the name of the officer who was there to help bring a bundle of joy into the world. It had begun to mist rain and had turned cold.
“What am I going to do,” asked the father. “Help me get her into the patrol car,” the officer said, taking the newborn. Once in the patrol car the officers went back down the levee and to what is now called Floyd Medical Center.
The hardest part of the problem was to get the father in his car headed to the hospital. After getting him and his car through the light at West Third Street, the traffic began to move again. I walked the yellow line back to Broad Street to my beat.
The rest of the evening was a typical Christmas Evening on Broad Street.
What was a typical Christmas Evening on Broad Street back then? It was bells ringing on street corners. People blowing car horns because someone was stopped in front of them; a cold, tired policeman blowing a whistle and motioning with his hands to move.