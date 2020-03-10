I finally decided I was ready for another dog in my life.
My best friend for 16 years, a rat terrier named Lola, died several months ago and I swore up and down I couldn’t replace her.
But I had always told friends that IF I decided to get a new dog, I knew I wanted to rescue one instead of simply purchasing one. There are too many animals in shelters who are in need of loving homes. And they’re good animals. They just need a chance with the right person or family.
After Lola died I was happy dog-sitting for my friends. That’s how I got my puppy fix. It felt odd to replace her so quickly after she’d been with me for 16 years.
But one day recently I saw a post on social media about a dog that was in an area shelter. She needed a home and I wondered if I was ready to have another dog in the house. I decided to visit her to see if she was a good fit. I drove to the shelter, spent some time with her and realized she was NOT the right dog for me. But I know she’d be perfect for someone else.
I left that shelter feeling a little disappointed that I couldn’t rescue that particular dog. I was not what she needed and vice versa.
Then a few days later someone tagged me in a Facebook post. There was a dog at Polk County Animal Shelter who had been there a long time and needed a home desperately. The photos intrigued me and as I asked more about her, I learned that she had come to the shelter as a stray and was very withdrawn. That’s probably why no one had adopted her. But they could see the potential in her. She was good with people and with other dogs but she needed someone to be patient and loving enough for her to come out of her shell.
When I visited her, the staff at Polk County Animal Control were extremely helpful and told me everything they could about this girl. When we went back to the kennels to get her I could tell she was absolutely petrified of being there. Some of the other dogs of all ages and sizes were barking loudly for my attention. She was not. She just sat, head lowered and tail tucked.
We visited for a while and she seemed to do a lot better outside away from the noise. She was friendly but very reserved. When we finally returned her to her kennel I could see that she retreated back to that scared dog. I couldn’t leave her there.
Shannon Hicks, a volunteer at the Polk and Haralson shelters who works tirelessly to help find homes for animals, dropped everything she was doing and helped me decide if this dog would be a good fit for me. She’s also a part of Hero Homes 4ever Rescue, a licensed nonprofit, and explained that sometimes dogs can be adopted directly from the shelter and taken home immediately, but sometimes they need to be adopted through a rescue. A reputable rescue will make sure a dog is a good fit for your family. They might visit your home or contact your vet. These things are done to ensure that you and the dog are being matched for the best possible chance of a successful adoption.
After the paperwork and the proper steps were taken to make sure the dog would be safe and well cared for in my home, I was allowed to get her out of the shelter. Boy was she happy to leave.
So I am now her human and I will do my best to give her a happy, active life. She’s a sweet girl but still a bit reserved. Her personality is already coming out, however. And I can see instances of pure joy and energy. And she’s a quick learner. I’ve named her Banjo even though everyone says that’s a boy’s name. Well I don’t care about that.
I took her to her first vet appointment and to have her spayed. I ain’t ready to be a granddaddy and you can’t trust these male dogs goin’ around gettin’ girls pregnant. Not on my watch.
I have to say the staff and management at Rome’s Culbreth Carr Watson Animal Clinic made this situation a whole easier on me AND on Banjo. The moment we entered the clinic, the staff — from front desk staff to vets to techs — were eager to meet her and made me feel a whole lot better about her health and her temperament and her potential. They took such good care of both of us. If you don’t have a vet clinic and are looking for one, I urge you to consider visiting them and seeing how the vets and techs interact with the animals.
Banjo and I are learning a lot about each other every day. We are both a work in progress.
I share this story with you because it’s important to know that the perfect pet for your family isn’t necessarily a puppy that costs hundreds or even thousands of dollars. The perfect pet for you and your family could be sitting in a shelter in Rome or a nearby community. There are amazingly beautiful and smart animals of all shapes and sizes and breeds and colors at Floyd County PAWS and Polk County Animal Control.
There are puppies, kittens, there are adults and there are seniors. There are high-energy animals and ones that just want to lay in your lap all day. There are ones that have lived in loving homes all their lives but have been given up. There are those that have only known life on the street and would be grateful for a soft, warm bed and regular meals.
Please consider rescuing or adopting. Visit the shelters. You may not find one that’s right for you and that’s OK. But give it a chance. Your new best friend could be waiting for you to walk through those doors.