While the eyes of the tennis world are focused on Melbourne, Australia, tennis community leaders in Rome are preparing for the second ITF Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open.
Last year it was so cold that the organizing committee decided to make the event a strictly indoor tournament this year.
The tournament offers $60,000 in prize money, which compared to the Australian Open is ... well, it doesn’t compare, but it is good money for a lot of the women who are not among the most elite in the globe.
Virtually everyone in the field, and potential field, ranks among the top 500 players in the world. The Rome tournament is a chance for the ladies to play against a lot of women closer to their level, and earn points so that they can move up the rankings and have a better chance to play in some of the major tournaments.
I would be tickled to death to be among the top 500 in the world, even in my age group.
At the time of this writing, Misaki Doi of Japan is the top ranked player to have been granted direct entry into the 32-woman main draw of the tournament. Doi lost to Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, in the first round
At least 14 of the women who played in the inaugural tournament in Rome last year will be back. Among them are both the defending champion, Irene Burillo Escorihuela of Spain, and the woman she beat in the finals, Grace Min of the U.S. At least two of the four women who played in the doubles final will be back, Emina Bektas of the U.S. and Olga Govortsova from Belarus.
Others who will make the return to Rome include Renata Zarazua of Mexico, Hailey Baptiste, Katie Volynets, Usue Arconada, Francesca Di Lorenzo, Alycia Parks, and Catherine Harrison from the U.S. They will be joined by CoCo Vandeweghe, Caroline Dolehide, Emma Navarro and Allie Kiick from the U.S. Navarro is the defending NCAA women’s singles champion from the University of Virginia.
Also coming back from last year are Despina Papamichail from Greece, Conny Perrin from Switzerland and Katherine Sebov from Canada.
The list of first-time visitors to Rome who have earned a ranking high enough to get direct acceptance into the main draw is long but it includes Doi, along with Qinwen Zheng, Yue Yuan and Xiyu Wang from China; Jamie Loeb, Robin Anderson and Christina McHale of the U.S.; and Valentini Grammatikopoulou from Greece.
Many of those coming to Rome started the year in Melbourne earlier this week.
Zheng advanced to the second round of the Australian Open, where she was ousted by Maria Sakkari of Greece. Xiya Wang also made it into the second round in Melbourne, where she lost to Barbora Brejcikova of the Czech Republic. American Hailey Baptiste also advanced to the second round, where she lost to Madison Inglis of Australia.
Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. lost to fellow American Danielle Collins in the first round down under. Volynets lost to Haddad Maia of Brazil in the first round of the Australian Open. Emina Bektas lost a tight first round match to Russian Liudmilla Samsonova. Robin Anderson also lost in the first round to Aussie Samantha Stosur.
The tournament will open with qualifying rounds beginning Monday, Jan. 31, at 10 am. Qualifying and the first round of main draw action will begin Tuesday, Feb. 1, with the first matches at 11 a.m. The event runs through Sunday, Feb. 6.
Unlike last year, the public will be allowed into the facility at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. Tickets are only $5 per day or $20 for a week-long pass and can be purchased online at RomeTennisCenter.com
Since all of the action will be held indoors, masks will be required for spectators at all times. Spectators must enter through the clubhouse for credentials and covid screening. There are bleachers inside the new indoor center and tennis fans are urged to practice social distancing.
Tournament Director Ann Hortman is also still looking for volunteers, particularly ball boys and girls. Covering the event for the Rome News-Tribune, I learned that the pros are generally very accessible and easy to talk to when they are not on the court. Coaches generally are pretty easy to visit with as well.
You have to remember that these are young women who are typically not in the limelight on the Grand Slam circuit and they kind of like getting a little attention from tennis fans.
As I mentioned previously, anyone who can stake a claim to be among the top 200 or 300 players in the world, in ANY sport, is very talented, and they are looking to climb up the rankings ladder.
They are deserving of our support and if you do have the opportunity to speak with any of them, I think you’ll find them delightful.