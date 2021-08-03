It never gets old seeing people support important causes in our community.
Last week I organized a photo shoot at Floyd County PAWS, hoping to increase awareness for the number of animals there that need fostering and/or adoption.
The idea was that if I got well known and well respected people from all over the community, and we got them to take cute photos with some of the animals at PAWS, that maybe it would show those animals in a little different light. Maybe it would make people see them not as just dirty strays in a kennel.
So I messaged several people about the project and everyone was immediately on board. It was wonderful to see almost everyone immediately reply that they’d be happy to help out.
Last Wednesday — which, by the way, the temperature felt like it was 100 degrees — we set up at PAWS. Two photographers, Steven Eckhoff and Brooke Wright with Green Ivy Photography, were there to take the photos.
As people started arriving, the staff at PAWS were extremely helpful getting the animals together for each photo. I especially want to say thank you to the inmate workers who kept going back and forth to the kennels to get the specific dogs to match up with each person for their photo.
The vet tech at PAWS had a list of all the animals we’d be photographing and she made sure to match specific dogs with specific people. She knew the dogs’ personalities well and she made sure everything ran smoothly.
I have to say that even though it was blazing hot outside, no one complained. We were all sweating but everyone realized the reason we were there so everyone was extremely patient and gracious ... except me. I complained the entire time.
Here are the people who participated: Sammy Rich, Denise Downer-McKinney, Scotty Hancock, Kristy Agan, John Bailey, Sally Hagge-Bailey, Blake Kirby, Blaine Kirby, Luke Chaffin, Lenora McEntire Doss, Michele Rikard, Monica Sheppard, Dave Roberson, Brad Roberson, Elaine Abercrombie, Lee Neidrach, Scott Thompson, Joe Costolnick, Ghee Wilson and Janet and Bill Byington.
Some of these folks had dog paw prints and slobber all over their nice clothes but they smiled right through it. Some photos took a while to get just the right shot and no one complained, even though we were taking up their lunch hour to do this.
In the end we got some amazing photos showing the dogs happy and smiling. It was exactly what I was hoping for. I know that oftentimes it’s tough to get a good photo of an animal at the shelter. They’re scared, they’re sad, they’re in a strange place with lots of new noises and people.
But as soon as they were put together with our friendly folks, they all lit up and tails started wagging and just for a brief moment they weren’t animals in cages. They were loved on just like they would be if they were still someone’s beloved pet.
And that showed in the photos. They were bright and positive and really brought out the personalities of many of the animals. You could see their playfulness, gentleness and intelligence coming through.
We ran the photos in the newspaper and on social media to a huge response. We got hundreds of comments and shares, which I’m hoping will lead to more and more people seeing the photos and maybe someone will see a dog they just can’t live without.
I know it’s a lot to ask to have all the dogs adopted immediately but if even one or two find a happy home because of this project, I’ll be happy. The staff at Floyd County PAWS do their utmost to make sure all the animals are safe and healthy and comfortable. But a shelter is no place to live. These animals need love and affection. They need a home and a yard to run around in. They need friendship and care.
If this first go-round is a success then we might try to do this again (in the fall when it’s cooler). And I’ll be reaching out to even more people in the community. So don’t be surprised if you get a message from me asking you to pose with a Great Pyrenees or to play with a beagle during your lunch break.
I’m grateful to all our Rome residents who gave their time to be a part of this project. And I’m pleading with anyone out there who has the time and resources to care for an animal. Please consider fostering or adopting from our local shelter. There are some truly wonderful animals there who need your heart and your home.