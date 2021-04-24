What ingredient will you unselfishly add to the community soup?
Several days ago, I was reviewing the list of short stories that I along with other teachers of English shared with local high school students when I was teaching in the system. The students were exposed to various literary genres, including folklore.
“Stone Soup” is a European folk story in which hungry strangers convince the people of a town to each share a small amount of their food to make a meal that everyone enjoys. It exists as a moral regarding the value of sharing. Does it appear that our community — or should I say our world — needs some strangers to teach us the value of sharing?
Most times sharing turns out to be a blessing for the individual sharing as well as the one receiving. In the story, the people of the town had become very self-centered and were getting further and further apart in the department of caring for others. They were all starving and, at the rate that they were going, all of them would soon die. Everyone in the community had something, but not enough of anything. No one had more than enough. Everyone had something hidden that, if shared, would benefit others.
The church leaders in the town decided that the Bible was irrelevant; they did not realize that caring for one’s neighbor is covered in the Bible. The local church mission leaders made every effort to not have any needy or poverty-stricken individuals in their circle, just as we do today, for fear that they will need something from us.
The citizens were all lank and needy in appearance. Since they all looked the same, they did not think that to be a helpless sight. Strangers passing through approached one citizen and asked why they all appeared on the verge of dying from starvation or malnutrition. The citizen explained that they only had enough of one thing in the household to eat and each family hid any extra.
The strangers said, “Well, what we want to do is make a huge pot of stone soup. Each one of us will put in one ingredient. I will be the first to put my ingredient in along with enough water to cover the stone. Now each of you run to your place of abode and get the one food item that you have been living off and put it in the stone soup.”
Everyone scampered of and returned with his or her ingredient. Soon the pot began to fill up with a most delicious and nutritional tasting soup for all to dine. Everyone was able to get his or her fill of the stone soup, including the hungry strangers. The moral of the story was well taught.
We as members of this community need to make a pot of stone soup. Some may only have a stone to put in the community pot. Some may only have water. Many have already placed items in the pot. We can have a virtual soup making event which makes it easy on all involved. No traveling will be necessary. Individuals will simply need to name their ingredient as it is placed in the community stone soup. When the last ingredient is in the soup all can sit and have a healthy life sustaining portion of the soup.
Many may be asking.”What can I put in the community stone soup?” The following are just a few suggestions. Many will have much to choose from; others may not have quite as much. Some will put three cups of love. Another may put in four cups of understanding. Some can add two cups of kindness. Several will slowly stir in a heaping cup of tolerance and acceptance of others. Another citizen will blend humility and compassion. One citizen must rest assured that honesty and truth are thoroughly mixed in the soup. One citizen should come running to make sure that the soup contains eight cups of prayer. Different ingredients will continue to be added as the community eats from the community pot.
Everyone will be allowed to get as many healthy helpings as is necessary and as often as necessary in order for every cell in the town to be healthy. Each person’s ingredient will be the best that self has to offer. God has created each of us with a part of him in order for us to help create a piece of heaven on earth.