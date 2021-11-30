I suppose I’m starting a new little Christmas tradition. For the second year, I’ve made a visit to see a local Christmas tree.
The tree’s been set up in the outpatient area at Redmond Regional Medical Center. And the reason it’s so special is because not only is it a pretty tree to look at, but it also means a great deal to several local residents.
It’s a memorial tree. It was placed there in memory of children who have passed away.
Now this is in no way meant to be a sad column. This is a joyous and happy time of year, so what I tell you now is told with gladness.
The tree is placed each year at that location and decorated by members of a local group called the Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends. It’s a grief support group for bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings.
This wonderful tree remembers children of all ages and causes of death. It’s their tree. And it’s a beautiful one.
Deep blue, gold and white are the colors of the ribbons, flowers, doves and ornaments that adorn the tree. But it’s also filled with dozens of gold ornaments in the shape of angels’ wings. And within each of these wings is a photograph of someone’s child who is gone.
The ornaments give visitors a chance to see the smiles of those being remembered. We can see what they looked like when they were happy and vibrant.
Almost all the ornaments have a name written on the back. So I turned many of them over to see. I think it’s important to know the names because that’s the purpose of the tree. People want their children to be remembered.
Somehow it makes me feel like I know them a little better if I see their faces and know their names. There’s Donna, Cristin, Misty, Nance, Lesley, Brent, little Jake in his baseball cap, Gage, Brittany, Todd, Jeffrey, Zachary, Daniel, Jeremy, Mary Alice and so many others.
The tree is on a revolving stand so as visitors watch, new smiles and faces pass in front of them.
A sign next to the tree tells about its purpose and in big red letters it says “that their light may always shine.”
And I thought that was a beautiful thing to say.
The sign also lets visitors know that if anyone would like to honor all the children who have died, they can do so on Sunday, Dec. 12, National Children’s Memorial Day, at 6:45 p.m. at Life Church located at 19 John Davenport Drive. Registration begins at 6 p.m.
If you have a few minutes to spare this holiday season, I encourage you to stop by Redmond and see the memory tree. We visit places with holiday lights, we visit stores, we visit Christmas tree farms, we visit churches, we visit all the places that make this time of year a little extra special. So if you have time, add this to the list of places you visit.
You don’t have to stay long. But I think it might do you some good to see this little tree and to read the names of those it remembers. I know it would mean a great deal their loved ones. And who knows, you may even know someone on the tree, or one of their family members. Our community is very close-knit and lots of folks are connected in various ways.
To the members of Compassionate Friends, particularly those who have placed an ornament on that tree, I would like you know that there are many in this community who are thinking of you this holiday season. And who will make sure your children’s faces and names are remembered.
Their light will always shine.