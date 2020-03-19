My columns, many of which are nostalgic, are designed to encourage and inspire. This column is an array of my thoughts on the far reaching consequences of COVID-19. Upon reading it, I hope you will be inspired.
It is difficult for me to comprehend the fact that a brand new virus that originated in China would make its way around the world and find us here in Georgia. The way the new coronavirus works, and how sick it could make us, is very, very scary. The consequences of this virus are so far reaching I hardly know what to say.
The far reaching consequences of COVID-19
Closed schools, colleges, and universities. Canceled sporting events, canceled vacations and flights. The stock markets are up and down every day. Closed businesses, and even closed restaurants. But, below the surface, there are many consequences ... to the consequences.
Closed schools means parents are scrambling to make arrangements for their children, because parents have to go to work. Closed schools, colleges and universities have abruptly halted learning — unless arrangements are made to conduct online learning. Substitute teachers lose money because there is no work for them if schools are closed.
Canceled sporting events, concerts, and Broadway plays means lost money for ticketholders. It means missed earnings for those who work at the facilities. Some of those workers depend on tips as well.
Canceled baseball seasons, at the middle school, high school and collegiate levels, have disappointed a lot of athletes. UGA’s baseball team was in second place in their conference, and Georgia Tech was having a very good baseball season as well. Now that’s all over because the season has been canceled.
More financial concerns
Canceled vacations and flights are wreaking havoc with the hospitality industry. The financial experts all say we should wait it out and that we will get over this.
Information is empowering
The Rome News-Tribune and Atlanta Journal-Constitution have had a great deal of information on COVID-19. Where the virus came from, how the virus spreads, what it does, how to contain and potentially prevent it are among the many articles they published. There was even an article with recipes to make using canned goods on hand and what we should stock up on.
I mentioned that it is difficult to comprehend that the virus made its way around the world and ultimately found its way to us here in Georgia. It is equally difficult to imagine how the virus would spread, and how sick we could all be, if not for the precautions being made. It was very wise to have canceled all those St. Patrick’s Day parades and events. Canceled events certainly will disappoint us — but in the long run may keep us healthy by reducing the risk of exposure to the virus.
Gratitude with a spirit of joy
Gratitude with a spirit of joy is my 2020 theme. That reminds me to be grateful. I am thankful for our healthcare personnel who know just what to do, and how to treat, contain — and, hopefully, prevent — this virus. Dr. Gary Voccio is the health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Northwest Health District.
I am exceedingly grateful for Dr. Voccio’s leadership.
These days because of the COVID-19 virus, we are living in truly scary times and maintaining gratitude with a spirit of joy is challenging.
Nevertheless, it can be done and it is important.
As we continue through these most trying times, I will continue to have gratitude with a spirit of joy.