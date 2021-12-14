The Cibola Forest sits on the shoulders of the Manzano Mountains. Much of the forest is uninhabited, and it is there that my family has established a brand new tradition: the cutting of a Christmas tree.
My bride and I live in a very modern home that has, for the good, very high ceilings, and for the lesser, very high ceilings. A normal sized Christmas tree looks, well, puny in our surroundings.
For the first few years of living in our New Mexico home, we would travel to Santa Fe and purchase a tall tree that would suit our home. Along with the tall height of the tree came a similar tall price tag.
Last year our son, due to pandemic scheduling, came out here early and easily did his work on his laptop. He accompanied us into the depths of the Cibola Forest and we found a lovely, yet imperfect, forest specimen.
Oh, one has to purchase a tree-cutting permit from the state office. The cost? A whopping ten American dollars. Such a bargain.
This year the bride and I set out without number one son. We found the familiar forest service road just off the main drag leading into Mountainair, New Mexico. We set the odometer and we went, as we say, off the grid.
I called my great neighbor, Mr. Silver, just before we departed from Ranchero Musselwhite and alerted him to our quest. I told him if he didn’t see the returning truck before sunset to call the cavalry.
It was a rambunctious drive on Forest Service Road 422. We traveled almost nine miles before the terrain out our window changed from grasslands dotted with pinion to more mountainous fare. We were alone.
The road resembled a large cheese grater in that rocks and small boulders dominated large patches of the dirt road. Our average speed was around 5 miles per hour.
Along the way we spotted desolate ranches that were so forlorn they appeared to be abandoned. We slowed to navigate washed out creases on the primitive thoroughfare, and roared to an astounding 10 miles per hour on certain brief smoother stretches.
Eventually we began a slight ascent, and the terrain changed. Evergreens dominated the sides of the road, and sharp arroyos beckoned down below. We observed what we called “baby Christmas trees.”
Around mile 10 I spotted a potential candidate, but we felt its symmetry was lacking. I slowed the truck down and rolled down the windows. The air was filled with a fresh pinion fragrance, and the cool mountain breeze was invigorating.
To our right, a spruce tree stood by the side of the road waving seductively.
I stopped the truck and the bride hopped out for an initial assessment.
“This one might work,” she called.
I pulled the truck over and got out. The silence was deafening. Nobody behind us, nobody in front, and the wind whistling through the forest was a balm for the soul.
I stepped down the steep side of the road, and knew immediately that this tree was the one. I reached into the back of the truck for our battery powered chainsaw, and between quick work from the two of us, we had our new Christmas tree in the back of the pickup.
A lovely sense of joy came over us as I turned the truck back down the mountain. Even the road felt smoother. We glanced back to make sure the tree was secured, and out front we were rewarded with one of the great New Mexico vistas.
A couple of miles down the road we were greeted by two vehicles, one pulling a small open trailer. As we slowly passed, the driver rolled down her window and greeted us with a friendly smile.
“We’ve purchased our permit for a Christmas tree and are wondering how farther up this road we might find a tree,” she said.
I told her she was about two miles away and that there were a number of fine candidates on the east side of the forest road. She thanked me with a smile.
As she rolled up the window a voice rang out from the back seat of her vehicle.
“Merry Christmas,” he said.
My wife and I immediately replied, “Merry Christmas.”
Whether you buy your tree from a big box retailer, an independent lot, or venture into the great outdoors, we wish you a very Merry Christmas from the Land of Enchantment.