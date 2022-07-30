There is a hole in my history. A yawning cavity of forgetfulness and confusion. The hole is called 2020.
Why should we even want to remember those days? I believe that to do otherwise is to embrace the willful distortion of reality that marks our ongoing days of division and conflict. The personal baggage and the social unrest that so greatly marked 2020 linger and fester today. Pretending they don’t exist won’t make them go away.
When I try to remember that plague year, I can recall only fragments. I recently had pop ups on my Google Photos, and I was taken aback. My wife and I were doing aerobics in our basement to an old “Sweatin’ With the Oldies” video by Richard Simmons. It would have been quaint and amusing had it not been so jarring. We were in Lockdown along with the rest of the country because of covid.
The lockdown began on March 15. Immediately we had to avoid everyday places and activities. No school. No church. No movies. No restaurant meals. Only essential workers to their jobs. Shortages of toilet paper! Only necessary shopping-while wearing a mask — and that considered somewhat risky. Gas prices plummeted because there were no places to go.
For the fortunate, the early days of lockdown were almost a vacation. The enforced change of schedule allowed for leisure time to develop hobbies or grow gardens or simply be out of the rat race for awhile. If we paid attention, the changes forced us to recognize how very dependent we are on the many workers that are too often considered to be in “menial” jobs. We were jarred into being grateful for those very people we so easily overlook. We realized that we could not eat were it not for farmers, truck drivers and grocery clerks. Custodial workers became crucial as they cleaned for us to be as safe as we knew how to be.
We should never forget the terrifying accounts of desperate people dying alone and how helpless we felt in the face of an invisible killer. Likewise we must never forget the courage and the endurance of first responders and medical personnel! They risked their own lives and their families’ well-being daily to fulfill their calling and to serve others. They worked incredible hours, too often without the protective gear they knew they needed but was simply not available. Countless times a compassionate nurse or doctor was the only one present to comfort the fearful and the dying. The emotional and physical drain was exhausting!
The fearsome early weeks and months were partially lightened by a widespread sense of “we are all in this together.” Thousands of cloth masks were made and delivered to healthcare workers by caring individuals at their sewing machines or companies that pivoted their normal work to provide PPE . We cheered for healthcare workers as they came and went from their shifts. We banged pots and sang; we bought them meals and sent flowers and balloons and candy to say thank you. We appreciated small pleasures and essential workers. We cherished family and friends and longed for hugs and time together. We missed the routines of our lives. We longed for safe and normal to come back!
Tragically, the unity dissipated and the political predators began to prowl. The manipulators found it easy to prey on fear and to seek scapegoats for out of control events. The wearing of masks was twisted from being a tool for infection control into an issue of big government intrusion into private lives. The divisions increasingly went from concern about spreading infection to my neighbor to one of “my” rights. Dr. Fauci, who had been one of the most respected and trusted voices in the country, increasingly became demonized by character assassins seeking power through lies. To their eternal shame, increasing numbers of suspicious and gullible people embraced phony treatments and even threatened medical professionals for providing responsible care rather than conspiracy-theory care.
We have now been through multiple surges followed by periods of belief that the end was finally in sight — then dashed hopes. “Science” has brought us a vaccine that has greatly lessened the deadliness of covid but has fallen short of a clear-cut victory and eradication of the killer. Incredibly, large numbers still refuse the vaccine. The slowly-gained knowledge about the virus allowed for mixed and changing messages about how best to protect oneself. Those changing messages unfortunately gave doubters and political opportunists a contorted basis to promote suspicion and conspiracy theories. All too often hoaxes and fantasy cures have been spotlighted or macho “courage” invoked instead of masks and vaccinations. People died unnecessarily because of the choices they made about what and who were trustworthy.
So why revisit all this chaos and pain? We have moved on and we really don’t like to recall the bad stuff. But another surge seems to loom. The fact we must remember is that over a million Americans have died and that number exceeds by far all the deaths of all our wars. That statistic must not numb us to its staggering reality. If we do not remember, we cannot learn nor can we be better prepared for new challenges. If we forget, we do injustice to the heroes and victims alike and give encouragement to fear, suspicion and misinformation. If we are dishonest with ourselves about what has happened we cannot hope to deal with the consequences for mental health and education and the economy and public trust.
As I think about the lasting effects from covid, I remember Kelly Clarkson’s song: “because of you I never get far from the sidewalk; because of you I am afraid.” I think covid has made us more afraid. That fear sometimes plays out in depression, sometimes in aggression, often in dysfunction — but it lingers.