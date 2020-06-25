Today is June 25, 2020. That’s right. We are six months into 2020, a year which is now thoroughly broken in. A year which, so far, is absolutely broken.
We could not have anticipated the tumultuous events we have experienced this year. A pandemic that killed a lot of people, shut down our economy, and turned our lives upside down. America now has more unemployed people than it did during the Great Depression. A rogue cop in Minnesota who subdued a man, put his knee on the man’s neck, waited for him to die, and has no regrets at all about what he did. America is left to deal with social unrest, demonstrations, protests, and anarchy and it is all his fault.
The most hated man in America
I think that Minnesota cop is the most hated man in America right now. The fallout from the situation he created has made life unbearable for all the law enforcement personnel in America. Police morale is dwindling and throughout America law enforcement personnel are angry, and concerned about many things. Police everywhere are trying to do their job. They are trying to carry out their responsibilities the way they were trained.
The pandemic is not over yet
The pandemic is not over yet, although things are getting better. Strict adherence to the CDC recommendations is what will get this behind us. Washing our hands, practicing social distancing, and wearing masks is what it will take to get the coronavirus under control. Recently I read that New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus. The way they did it was following the recommended guidelines I mentioned. If only America would do likewise. We must remember to be vigilant and follow the recommendations of social distancing, washing our hands, and wearing masks.
The inherent risk of getting the coronavirus increased if people gathered in groups of more than 10 people. Therefore, churches shut down. We were told to stay home. Bars and restaurants were closed. Nail salons, hair salons, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and tattoo studios were shut down. Concerts, and sporting events were canceled. We were admonished to cancel family reunions, and class reunions, birthday parties and such. The basketball playoffs were canceled. An entire season of major league baseball, and soccer was canceled. High school proms, and all end of year activities were canceled. High school and collegiate graduations were canceled.
Pre-school and day care centers were shut down. Colleges, universities, public and private elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools were shut down. When the schools shut down, learning had to be conducted online and parents suddenly became their children’s teacher. Parental involvement in their children’s education was at an all time high. Parents had a whole new respect for their children’s teachers.
Good came from unforeseen problems
While sheltering in place, American families spent more time together. They ate breakfast, lunch and dinner together at home. Projects around the house, which had long been put on hold, were completed.
Looking ahead, looking back
It is my understanding that decisions are currently being made about opening the schools. My daughter will be in kindergarten this fall and I am very interested in what those decisions will be. When those decisions are made, can decisions about high school football be far behind?
Because today is June 25th, I am reminded that Christmas is six months from today, at which time it will be Christmas 2020. I think of the fact that six months ago we celebrated Christmas 2019.
It is not my intention to hurry you through the year, or rush you into Christmas six months in advance. I merely want you to realize that we are six months into 2020, and that it is a broken year ... but there is always hope and we should never give up.
Americans from every corner of this great country are continuing to pray for all our leaders, healthcare personnel and their families, first responders and their families, and people who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus.
Americans are keenly aware that police brutality is what we have an issue with, not police personnel. Americans are asking the tough questions and having conversations about it all. We can look forward to better days. Let’s not ever forget that America has style. Lemons have been hurled at us but we are not making a measly pitcher of lemonade. We are busy making lemon meringue pie.