As we cross the midpoint of an ever-changing 2022, this look at where we are in a community that is poised for growth:
First six months
Rome’s first new subdivision in 20 years, Crestwood, is welcoming new residents off Ga. 53 just before the bypass. Aftermath: There’s already expansion talks.
The $5 million helipad is operational at Atrium Health Floyd’s emergency center. Aftermath: Now we’re watching the $18 million emergency center rising near Trion’s Walmart.
We said farewell to Sumo, China City, Lobrillo’s and a few other favorites since the first of the year. Aftermath: The faithful haven’t given up on Chinese food or those Polish sausage combos with onion rings.
We did that election thing mostly in May, settling any local Republican primaries and both sides of the 14th Congressional District ballot (the Libertarian challenger is collecting signatures). That just about exhausted the 2022 local ballot, including a $130 million education extra-penny tax that sailed through voters. Turn out: An embarrassing 23.5%. The runoff in June was a write-off. Aftermath: Please see below.
Make that Hollywood, Ga.
{spn
class=”print_trim”}
We’ve seen the Claremont House and Berry College in the first batch of “Stranger Things” Season 4. Local filming for “Spirit Halloween” is in the can (keep an eye on local extras). The “Kindred” shoot is over in the Cotton Block, Cave Spring served as a movie setting and Charles Craton’s home was used for a different type of film production.
Aftermath: We’re already seeing people posing in front of the Claremont House (the photos from three teens about to be scrunched by Vecna are pretty realistic). More will follow.
The next six months
The November election: While pretty much everything is settled in our area, all eyes are on the top of the ballot — governor, U.S. Senate and a few more contests. The nation is still buzzing from what happened here in November 2020 and January 2021. They’ll be watching again election night. Prediction: We are in for a Fall to remember (we just wish the TV ads would disappear until then).
The big show: The Point at Martha Berry, North Fifth and West 11th features plans for 210 apartments as well as retail at the former hotel and other sites in need of removal. Look for demolition to start perhaps this summer, says Realtor Craig McDaniel, who helped broker the deal. Prediction: With Sumo sold to senior housing developers, we’re finally reclaiming a key entrance to Rome.
Varsity watch: Demo is the word for the former Dairy Queen at Spider Webb Drive, to make way for The Varsity in Rome. There’s talk of a 2023 opening. Prediction: Varsity gift cards in our Christmas stockings?
Meet the new boss: Will the new school year start without a superintendent for Rome City Schools? Louis Byars‘ retirement triggered a search for a new leader for 6,600 area students. There’s a strong push for an in-house candidate as well. And what about the capable interim? Prediction: We wouldn’t bet on any unanimous votes on this one.
More schools: At last check, there were 55 openings within the Rome City Schools’ system and 14 openings within the Floyd County Schools’ system. Is there urgency? Rome starts classes July 29 — a month out — while Floyd County begins Aug. 10. Prediction: Rome hires will get closer scrutiny from the community as some “commuting” administrators are triggering concern.
Yacht rock? Let’s talk sushi rock: Perhaps the most-watched newcomer in a few years is Rock ‘n’ Roll Sushi at 208 Broad St. Charity Perez is bringing the concept to town in August after her success in Gadsden; she’s already a quasi-regular here. Even the menu names sound like stacks of wax from way back. Prediction: The 200 block is about to get a whole lot hotter.
Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Valley to the naysayers of the LIV golf breakaways: Northwest Georgia is home to a robust golf community. Just look at who squeezes into The Masters or into the Georgia-Florida game early to get a few rounds in. They like TV golf as well but we’re troubled by what we’re hearing from suck-up broadcasters pledging allegiance to the PGA — especially complaints about the money involved. OK, make it fair: Strip the PGA of sponsorship dollars at the same time. Fore!
Peak to all the Christa Jacksons organizing Independence Day events: Christa started Cave Spring’s come-to-life Norman Rockwell illustration each Independence Day and her counterparts across the region do their Yankee Doodle best to celebrate America. For 24 hours, please set aside politics in favor of patriotism.
Peak to the Rome Pride festivities over the weekend: We could not have imagined this event taking place a decade or two ago. It looks like everything went off without a hitch, and if social media posts are a good way to judge — everybody had a great time.