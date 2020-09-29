The winning streak goes to nine games for the Peperell Lady Dragons (10-2) as they defeated the Rome Lady Wolves (5-10) in non-region competition 5-3 on Monday.
Pepperell junior pitcher Chloe Jones picked up the win, pitching all seven innings while recording eight strikeouts. Cassie Covington took the loss for the Lady Wolves, striking out seven batters in the effort.
Offensively, Pepperell sophomore Morgan Willingham led the way with three hits. Senior Jacey Blanton notched two RBIs.
For Rome, Abigail Curry and Riley Jenkins both went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI apiece.
In Region 5-AAAAAA, the Lady Wolves occupy sixth place at 4-8. Carrollton, holding down fourth place, is 7-4 in region competition. Rome battles Carrollton on Thursday.
In Region 7-AA, Pepperell is one of three teams undefeated in region play, the other two being Chattooga (1-0) and Dade County (3-0). The road ahead for the Lady Dragons is a difficult one, as they are scheduled to face both Chattooga and Dade County twice over the next 13 days.
Pepperell's win streak goes on the line again on Wednesday as the Chattooga Lady Indians make the trip from Summerville to Lindale. First pitch at Pepperell is scheduled for 5 p.m.