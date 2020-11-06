The Darlington Tigers could not slow down the North Cobb Christian Eagles Friday night, falling 28-10 at Chris Hunter Stadium. Darlington falls to 1-2 in Region 7-A Private.
North Cobb Christian, at 6-1 entering Friday’s contest, utilized its full array of assets and rushed for 286 yards, opening with the game’s first points on a 13-yard run from Caleb Cannon with 2:03 to play in the first quarter.
Darlington drove down the field, but was forced to settle for three points courtesy of kicker Brinson Sumner from 24 yards out.
The Eagles (7-1, 2-0 Region 7-A Private) would add to their lead moments before halftime as quarterback Walker Ormsby found Isaiah Williams to take a 14-3 edge into the break.
North Cobb Christian would find the scoreboard once again in the third quarter as Ormsby would call his own number and cross the goal line from 4 yards out. The Eagles held a 21-3 lead with 6:35 to play in the third quarter.
Darlington (5-4, 1-2 Region 7-A Private clung to life as junior quarterback Patrick Shelley charged 8 yards to the house for six with 4:42 left in the third, closing the Eagle edge to 11 once again at 21-10.
However, North Cobb Christian would score one final time as Nate Watson carried 2 yards into the end zone to 28-10 Eagles. North Cobb Christian’s defense held its ground from there and moved into a first-place tie with Christian Heritage in Region 7-A Private.
For North Cobb Christian, Cannon was first on the team in rushing, garnering 21 touches for 140 yards with one touchdown and a fumble.
For Darlington, senior Harrison Allen led the way rushing 13 times for 34 yards. Shelley passed 8-for-17 for 54 yards while rushing on seven occasions for 24 yards and the lone Tiger touchdown.
North Cobb Christian outpaced Darlington 412-132 in total offensive yards.
Darlington wraps up its regular season at Walker while North Cobb Christian prepares for Mt. Paran Christian. Both games are set to be played on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m.