The Armuchee Indians football team represented well on Region 6-A Public's all-region teams. Between the first and second teams, nine AHS student-athletes had their names picked for honors.
"They're all high-character kids and they stuck with ... Armuchee football," Indians head coach Jeremy Green said in a phone interview. "About every one of them has played football for Armuchee since they were six, seven years old so that's really coll to see."
Armuchee's Cade Cordle won the Region 6-A Public "Iron Man" Award.
"To me, it's almost like a character award where you've got a kid that maybe played a lot of positions because that's what his team needed. He was an unselfish kid and maybe never came off the field," Green said. "Cade played at any given time this year, he played linebacker, he was on all special teams, he's the backup long snapper, he's a running back, he played guard and tight end. He did whatever the team needed."
Hayden Murray and Grant Taylor were both selected as first team offensive linemen, while JJ House had his name attached to the first team wide receiver group.
Connor Buffington and Sylvester Bassey both earned spots on the first-team all-region defense, Buffington as a defensive lineman and Bassey as a linebacker.
Chandler DeSanto, Armuchee's primary quarterback for much of the 2020 season, was picked for his kicking abilities as Region 6-A Public's first team punter.
Kameron Parker, who spent some time at quarterback this season,was tabbed a second team wide receiver for 6-A Public.
Noah Hood was named a 6-A Second Team all region center.
"It gives you a lot of pride because you want to know other people see the same things you see," Green said. "As coaches, we know these kids pretty well. Maybe they coached against you or whatever and they saw the same things you saw, that's a good feeling."