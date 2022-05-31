Four years ago, then-Gov. Nathan Deal was announcing that Dixie Color Inc., a color resin pellets manufacturing company, was bringing up to 100 jobs and spending "more than $19 million in a new Dixie Specialty Fibers facility in Trion."
The ribbon cutting was held in October 2019 but on Tuesday morning, WZQZ 99.1 FM/AM 1180 reported that Dixie Specialty Fibers shuttered their manufacturing facility in Trion.
The closing of the business affected around 80 workers and also was a blow to plans for the Trion Industrial Park. The Town of Trion had donated 12 acres of land from the park to the company. In addition to the donation of land, Trion had also given a large tax abatement to the company that was founded in 2018.
But this week, the company informed the the town that they were ceasing all operations at the plant. The death of one of the owners of the company shortly after manufacturing began in Trion and the COVID-19 pandemic have been cited as reasons for the closing of the facility.
The news comes as Chattooga County already is battling the region's highest unemployment rate.
In April, Chattooga's jobless rate was 4.2% with 390 looking for work. That was up slightly from March reports and down from April 2021. However, the other four counties in our immediate area reported unemployment rates of 2.1% to 2.4%.
The latest closing has yet to be posted by the state's layoff and closure website.