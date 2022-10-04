Power outage in Cave Spring Tuesday David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 4, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Around 1,700 Georgia Power customers were impacted by a power outage on Tuesday.The outage spanned from Brushy Branch Park to the north to the Chubbtown area in the south.Impacted areas included downtown Cave Spring, Highway 100, Highway 411, and Cave Spring Road.According to John Kraft with Georgia Power, the outage was caused by an issue with a piece of equipment at a substation.What caused the issue has yet to be determined.A new piece of equipment was brought in and power was restored just before 10 p.m.The Cave Spring City Council work session, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday has been rescheduled for Thursday, also at 6 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Around Town: Company hits overdrive on I-75, and local politics put phasers on stun Rome City Schools BoE names Christian A. Barnes principal of Rome Middle School Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Election roundup | Democrats make endorsements 16 min ago Empty Bowls to benefit Torres Community Shelter 16 min ago Prep football | McKinleyville gets big win to open league play 17 min ago Sterling Police Officers make arrests for drug possession, trespassing 17 min ago Sports briefs | Humboldt women's soccer gets first conference win 17 min ago Broomfield opens up next round of marijuana business licenses 17 min ago Lunchtime at Horseshoe Lake | Photos 17 min ago Solano man, 57, pleads, gets 12 years for pair of child sex assault charges 18 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Partridge building on Broad Street sells again, work continues on Shannon-area building projects Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements. Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Selman strong: Armuchee farming community readies to aid one of its own Latest Region Stories Election roundup | Democrats make endorsements 16 min ago Empty Bowls to benefit Torres Community Shelter 16 min ago Prep football | McKinleyville gets big win to open league play 17 min ago Sterling Police Officers make arrests for drug possession, trespassing 17 min ago Sports briefs | Humboldt women's soccer gets first conference win 17 min ago Broomfield opens up next round of marijuana business licenses 17 min ago Lunchtime at Horseshoe Lake | Photos 17 min ago Solano man, 57, pleads, gets 12 years for pair of child sex assault charges 18 min ago