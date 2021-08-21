My name is Jason West, and I am pleased to announce that I am running for Cave Spring City Council Post 3.
I have been a Cave Spring resident for 17 years. I am extremely blessed to have raised three daughters here and now two stepchildren with my wife, Bridget. I am also very fortunate to have my parents and my sister’s family living here as well. My family members and I are local business owners and believe in the Cave Spring community.
My career has been in sales, customer service, account management, and ownership in two successful businesses. I believe the experience that I have gained in these positions has prepared me to be an excellent choice for council member. Throughout my career, I have focused on client’s needs, creating solutions for their problems, and protecting their interests, while maintaining honesty and integrity in my position. All of which I feel are vital in successfully serving on the City Council.
Cave Spring is a beautiful place to live that holds a small-town charm, rich history, and close-knit community that I am proud to call home. I believe it can be even more so with new perspectives and new ideas. I want to see it continue to thrive for residents, visitors and business owners.
There are not many places left like this, and I want the uniqueness of this city to be preserved, but also the healthy growth to continue. It’s a hard balance to maintain, but with the right vision, it can be achieved. I feel like I have that vision. I truly want to be a part of something good for this community. I want to make a difference by helping the City of Cave Spring and its community to continue to thrive for us and future generations.