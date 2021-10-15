Georgia’s nationally watched U.S. Senate race – a contest that could decide the balance of power in the world’s greatest deliberative body – keeps raking in the big bucks.
On Friday, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock reported his campaign raised more than $9.5 million during third quarter 2021 in a report filed with the Federal Elections Commission.
According to campaign manager Quentin Fulks, Warnock’s average donation is $37, with more than 145,000 individuals contributing to his campaign. Warnock’s coffers also include more than $17.2 million in cash on hand.
Also on Friday, Republican Senate candidate Latham Saddler reported a fundraising haul of $1.1 million. In total, Saddler has brought in more than $2.5 million since he launched his campaign.
The former Navy SEAL, along with Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, businessman Kelvin King, and UGA football legend Herschel Walker are all seeking the GOP nomination to face Warnock in November 2022.
Earlier this week, Walker reported raising $3.7 million during the first five weeks of his campaign. Contributions came from nearly 50,000 donors from all 50 states.
As of Friday morning, Black had not yet reported his fundraising numbers. Back in July, Black reported raising more than $703,000, while King’s campaign said he had raised nearly $680,000 during the third quarter, including a $300,000 personal loan.