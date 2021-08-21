Incumbent John Uldrick announced his intention to run for reelection to the Rome City Board of Education. The local minister, parent of two Rome City Schools graduates, and husband of an RCS administrator officially qualified for the election on Monday. In anticipation of continuing to serve his community, Uldrick had the following to say:
“I am excited to announce my plans to run for reelection to the Rome City school system’s board of education. I have lived, worked, and served in Rome for 14 years, and I am proud to be a part of this thriving community. Having worked as a youth minister for over 26 years, my heart has always been attuned to the needs of young people. I feel that my experience working with youth will enable me to maintain a unique perspective of how our school board can best support the students, parents, teachers, and administrators of Rome City Schools.”
In addition to his years of service as a youth minister, Uldrick also serves on the board of the William Davies Homeless Shelters and the Rome Floyd Community Kitchen. Uldrick is a graduate of the 28th Class of Leadership Rome.
Uldrick believes that to ensure Rome City Schools’ continued success, we must:
Prepare all students to achieve at their highest level – college, workforce, and life-ready.
Promote fiscal responsibility and transparency.
Attract, hire, train and retain the most capable and dedicated educators and administrators.
Uldrick was fully vaccinated in April and said, “I decided to become vaccinated because I truly believe it is the way forward as we deal with the health crisis our community faces. I encourage everyone to discuss vaccination with a medical provider they trust.”
For more information about John or how to help him in the campaign, email Uldrick4rcsboe@gmail.com.