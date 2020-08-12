President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted support for congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene following her Republican primary victory in Northwest Georgia.
Greene, a businesswoman and political newcomer, beat neurosurgeon John Cowan in a primary runoff Tuesday for the 14th Congressional District, which covers Floyd, Polk, Chattooga and nine other adjacent counties.
"Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent," Trump said on Twitter. "Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up - a real WINNER!"
"You inspired me to run and fight to Save America and Stop Socialism!!" Greene responded to Trump's tweet. "No one will fight harder than me!!"
Greene, a supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory who's been criticized for racist comments, has amassed tens of thousands of followers on social media, where she often posts videos of herself speaking directly to the camera.
Those videos have helped propel her popularity with her base, but also drawn condemnation after videos surfaced in which she complains of an "Islamic invasion" into government offices, claims Black and Hispanic men are held back by "gangs and dealing drugs," and pushes an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who is Jewish, collaborated with the Nazis.
Greene also is part of a growing list of candidates who have expressed support for QAnon, a conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the "deep state" and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.
In a victory speech Tuesday night, Greene showed she isn't afraid of continuing to make head-turning comments going into the general election, saying of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "We're going to kick that b-- out of Congress."
Greene will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November. On Wednesday, Van Ausdal condemned her use of what he described as a common expletive used to berate and dismiss women.
"It is wrong for anyone, no matter where they lie on the ideological spectrum, to be subjected to such coarse language that attacks another person and contributes nothing of substance to our political debate," he said in a statement. "It is unbecoming of a major party nominee to resort to this petty divisiveness."
Republican Rep. Tom Graves, who did not seek reelection, last won the seat with over 76% of the vote in 2018.
Mixed reactions
The No. 2 House Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, had backed Cowan in hopes of denying her the party's nomination. Scalise kept silent Wednesday, as did Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking Republican leader, who had spoken out against Greene's comments.
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois tweeted Wednesday: "Qanon is a fabrication ... no place in Congress for these conspiracies." He didn't mention Greene by name.
Earlier this year, House GOP leaders sidelined Iowa Rep. Steve King after comments favoring white supremacy, and he lost his primary bid for reelection.
In Georgia, Trump's congratulations of Greene was echoed by Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and GOP Rep. Doug Collins, rivals in a special election for one of Georgia's Senate seats.
Collins said Greene "created a tidal wave among the voters" and had his support. Loeffler said of Greene's nomination: "It's clear that we need more outsiders with business sense in Washington."
One former GOP congressman said Republicans should make room for Greene the same way Democrats ended up embracing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described Democratic socialist who won her seat by defeating a member of the House Democratic leadership.
"If the Democrats can bring people like that in and make them an asset, then Republicans certainly need to," said Jack Kingston, who left Congress in 2015 after more than two decades representing southern Georgia.
"You can't pick and choose all your soldiers all the time," he said.
Democrats are already using Greene's nomination as a weapon to paint other Republicans as too extreme. With Georgia becoming less white and suburban women offering critical swing votes, Democrats hope for upsets in two U.S. Senate races this fall. They're also fighting to defend one House seat and pick up another in the increasingly diverse Atlanta suburbs.
"Georgia Republicans own this crisis and their mealy-mouthed statements can't hide the fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene's nomination is a stain on their party," Scott Hogan, executive director of the Georgia Democratic Party, said in a statement late Tuesday.
At least one Republican in a competitive race, former GOP congresswoman Karen Handel, has spoken out against Greene for "inflammatory racist rhetoric." Handel is running to win back the metro Atlanta seat she lost to Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath in 2018.
If tied too closely to Greene, Georgia Republicans in competitive races could risk alienating moderate voters, said Charles Bullock, a political science professor at the University of Georgia.
"I think there's no incentive for them to get behind her," Bullock said. "And there may be a cost to pay."