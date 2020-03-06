Tom Caldwell, a native of Rome, recent qualified with the Floyd County Republican Party to run for Sheriff of Floyd County. Caldwell is the longest serving chief deputy with the local agency. He started his career in 1989 with the sheriff's office and was promoted to Sergeant in the jail in 1996 by Sheriff Tommy Rickman.
Caldwell served as a fugitive investigator with The Georgia Fugitive Squad which gave him valuable experience in tracking fugitives, escapees and serving high risk felony warrants. In 2002, he was asked to start Georgia's first Security Threat Group Program (STG) for tracking gang members in and out of the Georgia Prison System. In 2006 and 2009 respectively, Caldwell became the first deputy to graduate from both The Georgia Law Enforcement Command College and The FBI National Academy Session #238. During his tenure as chief deputy, conservative fiscal principles led Caldwell to successfully propose and manage 13 consecutive years of mult-million dollar budgets. He helped plan and lead the agency through The Georgia Certification process and the distinction of National Accreditation (CALEA) for the first time in agency history.
Caldwell holds a B.S. In Business Administration from Shorter University and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University. For many years before deciding to run for sheriff, Caldwell has been widely involved in community projects and initiatives. He is a graduate of Leadership Rome XV and serves as an Ambassador for The Rome/Floyd Chamber. He currently serves on the boards of The Salvation Army, North Broad Youth Center, Living Proof Recovery and The Community Criminal Justice Foundation.
If elected, Caldwell would work to improve morale and communication between the command staff and employees. He would prioritize mental health and substance abuse options by hiring a full-time clinical counselor at the jail.