Gen. Nathan B. Forrest statue on display at Rome Area History Center

The Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest statue has finally found its home at the Rome Area History Center. The statue has been a part of Rome since 1908, when it sat at the intersection of Broad Street and Second Avenue. It was later moved to Veterans Memorial Plaza at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. In January 2021, the statue of the Confederate general was moved into storage after public outcry citing his controversial history as the founder of the Ku Klux Klan. The museum display will detail a full history, including the key role he played in defending Rome during the Civil War and his involvement in atrocities against Black American soldiers both during and after the war.

 Olivia Morley, File

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In