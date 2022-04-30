Name: Jeff Lewis
Occupation: Small businessman
Party: Republican
Website: votejefflewis.com
What makes you the best candidate to represent the district in the Georgia Senate?
Being born and raised in White, Ga., and raising my family here in Cartersville, I truly am a native son of Northwest Georgia. I have spent my entire life being the one to sign the front of a paycheck, balancing budgets, and making payroll. I am a battle tested conservative fighter who is ready to take on the radical left and fight every day to ensure Georgia remains a great place to live, work, worship, and raise a family. I will stand up to Biden/Abrams and woke mob, and I will not join them like our incumbent senator. I will fight hard to attract good, quality jobs to our region. I will fight for secure elections, our gun rights, the sanctity of life, crack down illegal immigrants, and help get government out of the way of businesses, our families, and our individual freedoms.
The only thing the Legislature is required to do is pass a budget. What are your budget priorities?
As a strong fiscal conservative, I feel that it is important first and foremost to have a balanced budget and ensure that we are budgeting conservatively in every area of state government. As a state senator, I would fight hard to ensure that our tax dollars from hardworking Northwest Georgians are being spent on projects that are important to our region — not just Atlanta. My position on the state budget and spending is simple: We fund the things that we as a government are obligated to do like public safety, education, and transportation and if after budgeting conservatively there is money left we should return that money to the hard working taxpayers.
Unemployment is near zero and job openings are hard to fill. What can the General Assembly do to address this issue?
Thanks to the radical left and Joe Biden’s handouts that are paying people not to work, we are faced with unprecedented job openings and supply chain issues. We live in a country where we have been paying people to NOT work which is unacceptable and ridiculous. As a state senator, I would fight hard to ensure that anyone receiving unemployment benefits is required to be actively searching for a job, going to school to secure the skills they need for a job, and passing a drug test in order to receive these benefits. We need to give folks a hand up, not a handout!
Housing and healthcare are major considerations in households planning for the future. What can/should the state do to make them more affordable?
Those are major issues for every family — particularly with rising Biden-inflation, but government is not the answer to either issue. I can tell you that unlike our incumbent senator, I will not join Stacey Abrams in supporting the expansion of government-healthcare in Georgia. That would only make healthcare less free and more expensive. I will support efforts to increase competition and freedom to reduce costs, support innovation to expand healthcare options and cut costs, and stop the influence of special interests that drive up healthcare costs. Regarding housing, we must stand up to Biden and left in DC whose decisions and failure to fix supply chain issues that are driving cost increases. Additionally, we need a battle-tested conservative that will continue to keep more of your money in your pockets to be able to make ends meet.