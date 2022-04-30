Name: Derek Keeney
Occupation: Financial advisor
Party: Republican
Website: derekkeeney.com
What makes you the best candidate to represent the district in the Georgia Senate?
I will bring a fresh approach and outlook. While others in this race have many years of service in the state legislature, I do not. In my 30 year manufacturing career I have worked for Milliken & Co., Kimberly-Clark, Anheuser-Busch, Tyco, and Doehler. I have now retired and own a small business as a financial advisor. I have served my family, my church, and my community while delivering success in my career. We need someone that has been responsible for managing budgets and projects to the point that their jobs were at risk if they failed. I will fight for a reduced state budget because I believe in our citizens. We do not look to the government for what we need. We look to our families, neighbors, churches, and community. I will challenge government overreach and fight to make sure our government only provides the essential services we need.
The only thing the Legislature is required to do is pass a budget. What are your budget priorities?
My budget priorities are to reduce the amount of money that our citizens send to an inefficient and ineffective state government. Our money is best spent in our own communities supporting the needs of our communities through our churches and our nonprofits. My starting point for the budget would be to limit the budget to 0% increase year over year while increasing spending a minimum of 3% for K-12 education and a minimum of 5% for public safety. Within this framework, let’s have a discussion about spending cuts, programs to eliminate, and what other budget categories may need to be increased. If we control the out-of-control spending we can eliminate unnecessary taxes and allow our citizens to keep more of their hard-earned money.
Unemployment is near zero and job openings are hard to fill. What can the General Assembly do to address this issue?
The General Assembly can reduce burdensome licensing requirements for workers and can reduce regulations that stifle small businesses. The government is not a jobs program and does not create productive jobs. The government is responsible for protecting an environment where small businesses can flourish. Entrepreneurs do not need regulation and constraints; they need an environment that allows them to invest back into their business so that it can grow and create jobs. What can the General Assembly do? Get the government out of the way and allow our job creators to create jobs. Our employers should not be competing with government benefits for a workforce.
Housing and healthcare are major considerations in households planning for the future. What can/should the state do to make them more affordable?
Neither housing nor healthcare are the role of the state government. Both have increased in cost since the government has intervened. The best thing the state can do for both is to get out of the way and allow the market to work. We have this problem where we want to look to the government to “solve” every little problem. We need to be self-reliant. We need to take care of our families and our neighbors. We need to support our churches and our communities. The more we ask of the government the more it will take. As our government has grown our quality of life has gotten worse. Over 50% of our income goes to paying taxes. Imagine if that number were cut in half! We could better provide for our families and our neighbors. Our churches would be stronger and our communities would be stronger.