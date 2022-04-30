Name: Chuck Hufstetler
Occupation: Anesthesia provider
Party: Republican
Website: Facebook.com/chuck.hufstetler
What makes you the best candidate to represent the district in the Georgia Senate?
In my 10th year in the legislature, I have shown I can get the job done. As Finance Chair I have protected the taxpayer’s money and have been the senate sponsor of the only two income tax rate cuts in Georgia history. I will be the 5th highest seniority Republican senator if I return and will be able to continue to lead. The Atlanta paper has listed me as one of the 4 most influential senators for 5 straight years. I have the respect and trust of both parties through 10 years of honesty and ethics. In finance, healthcare, education, and ethics I always look out for the little guy and treat the money the same as I would my own. It takes years to build this reputation and you can lose it in a day. I will continue as I have for the last 10 years.
The only thing the Legislature is required to do is pass a budget. What are your budget priorities?
My budget priorities will include a major study on tax credits, which all parties have agreed to do next year. There are billions in savings and more tax reductions if we attack these credits that don’t make economic sense anymore. SB 343 I sponsored restored retirement benefits cut in 2009. These measures, with our pay increases, are important to retain our work force. Keeping our new position as the highest paid teachers in the South will be important. Areas such as broadening the sales tax, such as I did with marketplace facilitator, will also provide revenue to bring our income tax rate closer to zero. Everyone has a plan to reduce tax rates, but I am the only one who did it (twice) and I will do it again. We will keep Georgia as the No. 1 place to do business and the hottest economy in the country.
Unemployment is near zero and job openings are hard to fill. What can the General Assembly do to address this issue?
We are increasing our slots in technical colleges and universities to provide more trained workers. An example is doubling the size of our nursing slots (500 more in universities and 700 more positions in the technical colleges). From welders to drivers, we will be providing more trained workers to fill positions. Innovation such as the inland port in Chatsworth will help put goods shipped from the Savannah port on rail and keep trucks off the highways. The failed immigration policies by both parties at the federal level is something we have to deal with, but we will continue to cut government red tape to bring in professionals that want to live in Georgia. Transportation, healthcare, social assistance, accommodation, and food sectors have the most shortages, and we will continue to address the areas that skilled workers are needed.
Housing and healthcare are major considerations in households planning for the future. What can/should the state do to make them more affordable?
In healthcare we are providing more slots for primary care and mid-level education, and more incentives to practice in rural areas. Prevention methods — keeping blood pressure under control, diabetes control, weight loss and cessation of smoking — will return massive savings downstream for pennies on the dollar upstream. Cigarette smoking eliminated would reduce cancer deaths by one third, with tremendous savings, according to the American Cancer Society. We need carrot/stick to help with this and I am getting more advocates at the Capitol to my long-held solutions to this. The biggest savings in housing will come from reducing regulations (about 25% of costs), creative financing, and also industry is looking at more automated stick frame designs. Terrible fiscal policies at the federal level have caused interest rate/inflation issues that are going to be hard to overcome.