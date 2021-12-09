Senate passes Ossoff bill targeting opioid epidemic Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service Dec 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sen. Jon Ossoff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The U.S. Senate has passed bipartisan legislation sponsored by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., aimed at America’s opioid crisis.The Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act cleared the Senate Wednesday night and now moves to the U.S. House of Representatives.More than 75,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses between April 2020 and April of last year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The bill, cosponsored by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will steer federal funds toward rural communities with a high level of opioid overdoses.“With today’s passage of my bipartisan bill to reduce opioid addiction, overdoses and deaths, the Senate proved Democrats and Republicans can still work together to get things done,” Ossoff said.The legislation would make federal funds available to local governments and organizations in rural areas to help fill gaps in prevention, treatment and recovery services for victims of opioid abuse. This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now A sad time in America Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for March 2021 wreck death on North Avenue Prosecutors say woman made children's lives 'hell on earth' Bartow man charged with murder, witnesses say he attacked a woman with a hammer Savoy sneak peek: Car lovers paradise soon to open in Cartersville Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists