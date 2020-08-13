Longtime Chattooga County Sole Commissioner Jason Winters is out of the running for a fourth four-year term after losing in the Republican primary runoff.
Winters and Blake Elsberry were separated by two votes in the July 9 Republican primary but neither topped the 50% threshold in the three-person race to avoid a runoff. On Tuesday, Chattooga voters chose Elsberry, 2,703 to Winters' 1,777.
Elsberry, a personal trainer and bodybuilder, will face Democrat Jimmy Holbrook, a Summerville radio station owner, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Chattooga voters also decided this week who will replace Probate Court Judge Jon Payne, who did not run for re-election.
Gary Woods beat Teresa Pope in the Republican runoff, 2,941 to 1,515. Woods was also the favorite in the three-person primary in July. There is no Democrat in the race so he'll appear alone on the November ballot.
General Assembly races
Nearby counties also set their ballots in several Georgia General Assembly races this week -- with a surprise upset in the bid to succeed state Sen. Bill Heath, R-Bremen, who did not seek a new term.
Former Dallas mayor Boyd Austin came out of the four-person Republican primary more than 1,200 votes ahead in the Senate District 31 race covering Polk, Haralson and most of Paulding.
But former Paulding County school board member Jason Anavitarte topped Austin in the Tuesday runoff, 10,563 to 10,345.
Polk County voters favored Austin in the primary but backed Anavitarte in the runoff, 2,276 to 1,924. Paulding County also chose Austin in the primary, but his competitors' voters broke for Anavitarte in the runoff as well.
Democrat Tianna Smith was unopposed for her party's nomination and will be on the Nov. 3 ballot with Anavitarte.
The Senate District 30 seat held by Republican Mike Dugan of Carrollton also will have a Democratic challenger in the fall.
Montenia Edwards won her party's nomination over Triana Arnold James in the runoff, 1,970 to 1,653.
James led in the three-person primary with 5,700 out of the 13,693 votes cast but couldn't get her supporters back to the polls on Tuesday. In Paulding County, voters gave her a lead of 116 votes out of 3,108 votes cast but supported Edwards in the runoff, 309 to 269.
The second-place finisher in the Republican primary also won the runoff in the state House District 1 race in Walker and Dade counties to replace Colton Moore of Trenton.
Moore stepped down to challenge state Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, but the veteran lawmaker took nearly 55% of the vote in his three-person primary and has no opponent in November.
Mike Cameron beat John Deffenbaugh for the Republican nomination Tuesday, 2,857 to 2,213, and has no opponent in the general election.
Deffenbaugh was ahead by 399 votes in the three-person primary, out of the 8,541 total votes cast. Walker County voters preferred him in the primary but came out for Cameron on Tuesday, 1,885 to 1,431.
Walker County voters also chose Robert A. Stultz as their their District 4 county commissioner Tuesday. Stultz beat out Alan Painter, 1,307 to 828.
Stultz also was the favorite in the five-person primary, taking 1,087 of the 3,102 total votes cast. He has no opponent in November.