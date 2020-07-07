Floyd County voters who didn't participate in the June 9 primary still have time to register for the two runoffs.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Tuesday that he's moving the voter registration deadline to July 13 for all Aug. 11 primary runoff elections.
The change was necessary to match the July 13 deadline that federal law sets for the federal runoffs.
“(W)hen federal and state law conflict, the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution says that the federal law controls,” said Walter Jones, communications manager for voter education.
Locally, there are runoffs in two Republican primaries. Tom Caldwell and Dave Roberson are vying for the Floyd County sheriff position. Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Taylor Greene are seeking the 14th Congressional Distict seat.
In previous runoffs, state law required voters to be registered by the deadline for the original election. However, Jones said a federal judge ruled in 2017 that Georgia could no longer require that for federal elections.
"That decision made it impossible to fully comply with both the (National Voter Registration Act) and state law when federal and state elections are held on the same day,” Jones said.
Raffensperger issued a memo to county elections officials Monday announcing the updated registration deadline of July 13 for the Aug. 11 primary, effective immediately.
Georgia voters who have updated their voter registration since the June 9 primary will be eligible to vote in their updated location in the Aug. 11 primary runoff.
Those who did cast ballots in the primary may not cross over to a different party's runoff.
Voters can check their registration status and confirm the location of their polling place at mvp.sos.ga.gov.