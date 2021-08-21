To all my Cave Spring friends, family and neighbors: my name is Stacey Royston and I am excited to announce that I am running for City Council Post 4. As a seven year native of Cave Spring I look forward to the possibility of serving my community in this role.
You may ask why the excitement? That’s very easy for me to answer. My spouse, Jeffery Royston, is a longtime resident of Cave Spring. Both of his parents were deaf and had the pleasure of working for the Georgia School for the Deaf. I feel honored to have the opportunity to step into those shoes and fulfill the dreams that they had for this beautiful and historic town.
I have served in several different career roles in my life. I was a Floyd County bus driver for 16 years. This allowed me to be a positive mentor to hundreds of children and also inspired me to further my education. I went into healthcare and decided I wanted to be an EMT, and I currently still hold my certification. At the present time, I work full time with Fresinius Dialysis Clinic of Rome, where I specialize daily in treating dialysis patients. My passion is working and helping others.
With all of this said, Cave Spring needs new faces. Cave Spring needs my face! If I am chosen for this seat I will use my excitement to assist in making this historic town a safer place for you and your family. A town where law enforcement has an adequate headquarters, our businesses bring in more revenue, and our residents can voice concerns and be heard.
It’s time for a change. Let me be that change for our community.