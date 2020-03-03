After much encouragement from friends, family and many of the movers and shakers of Rome and Floyd County and after prayer and thought, I have decided to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for sheriff of Floyd County.
I feel I am well qualified and have the right kind of experience to serve the people of Rome and Floyd County. I was born, educated and raised two sons — Jamie and Jonathan — here in Floyd County.
Serving in law enforcement for 18 years and owning a business for 29 years has given me the right kind of experience to be our next great sheriff.
I and my wife, Kathy Ray, have been married 25 years. We are members of First United Methodist Church of Rome. I will bring new, fresh leadership to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. The men and women of the sheriff’s office want to know you understand and appreciate the work they do. Leadership touches everyone.