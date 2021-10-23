Name: Randy Quick
Office sought: Rome City Commission
Occupation: Partner/general manager Rome Radio Partners LLC
What qualities do you bring to the City Commission? Why are you seeking a seat?
I’m a past chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Rome Floyd Economic Development Authority. I’ve served on multiple SPLOST committees including chairing the campaign to build a new Pepperell High School. As a commissioner, I’ve served on multiple committees working closely with all our city departments. I’ve completed more than 120 hours of training from the GMA and the UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government. I will use my experience to continue building the future we desire for our community. I’m a partner and general manager Rome Radio Partners and reside in East Rome with my wife, Janie.
A 10 p.m. curfew is proposed to address the issue of young people wandering around aimlessly downtown. How would you like to see the problem handled?
When the curfew ordinance was adopted for persons under the age of 17, I was in favor of the time being 10 p.m. I continue to believe this to be true. Downtown businesses have also voiced their support for this as many of them close at 10 p.m. or earlier. This issue has drawn the attention of several community leaders who are working to develop healthy alternatives for our youth.
The city got $11.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and not all has been allocated. Where should the one-time boost be directed?
I feel these funds would be best utilized developing our infrastructure, especially water and sewer extensions, along with ensuring quality broadband coverage to all areas. Our community has attracted a great deal of interest from outside development and we should be well prepared for future population growth. We’ve extended our invitation; we need to be ready when it’s accepted.
In terms of annual general fund budgeting, what are your spending priorities?
Public safety remains a top priority. Recruitment and retention of our law enforcement and fire department personnel is critically important. We have also created a road improvement plan for 2022 that will be one of the largest paving projects in many years and enact an emergency response team to greatly improve the response time for any repair issues on our city streets.
Is there a special project or vision for the city you want to promote on the Commission over the next four years?
We currently have a strong working relationship with the Floyd County government along with the Rome Floyd Economic Development Authority and our state representation in recruitment of new industry for our area. This spirit of cooperation can result in tremendous opportunities for Rome and Floyd County. Momentum is higher now than we have seen in many years and our future can be very bright if the right decisions are made.