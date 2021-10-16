Name: Tracy McDew
Office sought: Rome Board of Education
Occupation: Marketing specialist at Shaw Industries
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
I come from 20+ years of social service experience building and making families better, and I bring with me passion and a heart for all children to be the best that they can be. I decided to run because I want to ensure that all children have the same advantages.
What would be your priorities if you are elected to office?
I want to be “the” voice that connects our children, our parents and our teachers and make Rome City Schools the best in the entire state.
How do you envision the school system addressing the Covid pandemic going forward and are you vaccinated?
I want to first commend the school system for the policies that are already in place. Going forward, I feel we should listen to the scientists and doctors when it comes to COVID-19 procedures and follow their recommendations. Yes, I am vaccinated.
A new Rome Middle School is proposed for ELOST funding. Do you support that and do you think anything else should be put on the list?
Yes, I support a new Rome Middle School. The faculty, staff and the students need more space to learn and to grow. A separate school along with the funding from ELOST will provide that to take place.
Are there any new initiatives or programs you’d like to see added to the system’s offerings if it is possible?
I would like to see the Rome Virtual Learning Academy brought back for the next school year. It has been a tremendous resource for students who are unable to attend in-person learning. The faculty and staff have given the students the one on one training needed just as if they were in the classroom.