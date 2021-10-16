Name: Ron Roach
Office sought: Rome Board of Education
Occupation: Retired
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
Over 40 years of teaching, involvement in numerous volunteer projects, participation in local community activities and membership in Kiwanis Club of Rome during my 60 years as a resident of Floyd County.
What would be your priorities if you are elected to office?
Primarily to see policies that are already in place be followed or amended for the best interest of the students and the entire educational network. New policies for substitute teachers.
How do you envision the school system addressing the Covid pandemic going forward and are you vaccinated?
Follow the advice of the medical experts and consider the decisions of other large school systems. Yes.
A new Rome Middle School is proposed for ELOST funding. Do you support that and do you think anything else should be put on the list?
Yes, it would be an asset to the school system.
Are there any new initiatives or programs you’d like to see added to the system’s offerings if it is possible?
Educate the community: Offer more adult education classes, meet and greet sessions to explain the educational and after school activities, in addition to athletics that are available to all students. More feedback from parents.