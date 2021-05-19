On Wednesday, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene honored Gordon County Sheriff's Office Capt. Mike Garigan for his service and devotion to his community during a congressional floor speech.
Greene introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to honor Garigan's legacy in Calhoun and Gordon County.
Here is the text from that speech:
“I rise today to recognize the extraordinary life of Captain Michael D’Angelo Garigan, a dedicated law enforcement officer from my district who passed away earlier this year.
Officer Garigan was born in Gordon County to a well-known and highly respected family. A Calhoun resident all his life, Captain Garigan invested in his community and bettered the lives of everyone around him.
Captain Garigan served the people of Gordon County for over three decades as a deputy, detective, and coordinator for the Gordon County Sheriff’s office. In fact, Captain Garigan was decorated over a dozen times for exemplary police work.
Outside of the office, Captain Garrigan was an active member of his community, serving his church as a deacon, broadcasting high school football games on radio, and umpiring baseball and football games for local youth leagues.
Captain Garigan’s exemplary contribution to the people of Gordon County should be honored and remembered. That is why I have introduced House Resolution 301, commending Captain Garigan for his devotion to his family, community, Church, and the Nation.
My thoughts and prayers are with Captain Garigan’s family and the people of Gordon County."
Garigan passed away in late January after battling complications due to COVID-19. He was serving as a Gordon County Jail division commander at the time of his death.