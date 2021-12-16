Protesters storm the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Protesters storm the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
14th District Rep. Marjorie Greene, R-Rome, and 13 other House Republicans sent a letter Thursday to the Washington D.C. mayor, demanding the immediate termination of a deputy warden at the facility which houses many defendants accused of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
The letter claims that Deputy Warden Kathleen Landerkin has "demonstrated a consistent pattern of disrespect for members of Congress and fellow corrections staff, in addition to displaying a public animus toward anyone who supports (former) president Donald J. Trump."
The letter comes in the midst of a Congressional investigation into the organization of that attack after a rally held by former president Trump.
The House of Representatives voted mostly along party lines Tuesday night to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress. Two Republicans broke ranks — Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both on the Jan. 6 select committee — and voted with the Democrats.
"Kathleen Landerkin is the Deputy Warden of the D.C. Jail in charge of the unit housing the January 6th pre-trial detainees. She calls them white supremacists. She hates President Trump and hates anyone who supports him," Greene said in a statement regarding her letter. "This is woman in charge of the atrocious conditions that I witnessed when I toured the jail after she locked me out on several attempts to conduct oversight. Kathleen Landerkin should be fired immediately."
The 14 congresspeople who signed the letter, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, asked the mayor to remove the deputy warden from her position.
"Deputy Warden Landerkin has failed to perform her duties. She has shown bias against Trump supporters and that bias is reflected in her unsatisfactory work. She deserves termination," said Congressman Matt Gaetz.