This week Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, met virtually with members of the 14th Congressional District’s Service Academy Nomination Board to recognize and thank them for their service to the district over the last 10 years.
Since 2011, this independent board of 11 military advisors has reviewed applications from 14th District students to determine who should receive a nomination.
As a member of Congress, Rep. Graves is responsible for nominating students to the military academies. Each military academy then chooses which students to appoint out of all the nominations received from across the country. The academies provide a top notch four-year college education in addition to military officer training.
The students do not pay for tuition, housing, food, books and other college costs. The students instead commit to active duty military service as an officer for five years following graduation.
In the last 10 years, led by Chairman R. Mike Burnes, the board has given 70 Northwest Georgia students the opportunity to attend a service academy. During the video meeting, Rep. Graves presented the board members with an award recognizing their service.
“This year marked the largest class nominated from our congressional district and we couldn’t be prouder. It’s thanks to the years of dedication and service of these 11 board members that this process is a success year after year for our local students. I’d also like to especially thank Tracey Bartley on my staff, who has dedicated countless hours to give Northwest Georgia students the opportunity to serve,” Graves said.
The 11 members of the advisory board are:
Chairman R. Mike Burnes
Terry Nesbitt
Bud Bell
Mike Burnes
Lance Maffett
Glenn Moyer
Pat Muschamp
Roger Sheppard
Zach Thomas
John Ware
Faylene Wright
The Class of 2024 student appointees from the 14th Congressional District can be seen below. In lieu of a send-off dinner this year, Rep. Graves hosted a video call instead, and had the chance to talk with each student before they began their training.
United States Air Force Academy
Margaret DiRuggerio-Floyd County, attended Stony Brook School in NY
Savanah Ledbetter-Paulding County, attended HomeSchool
Aaron Loya-Floyd County, attended Rome High
United States Merchant Marine Academy
William Connor Pitts, Paulding County, attended East Paulding High
United States Military Academy (West Point)
Joseph Arce, Paulding County, attended North Paulding High
Aidan Gaines, Floyd County, attended Rome High
Autumn Grace Keaton, Haralson County, attended Haralson High
United States Naval Academy
Chaisen Buckner, Murray County, attended North Murray High
Tyler Hunt, Gordon County, attended Dalton High
Jackson Wilkins, Dade County, attended Dade County High