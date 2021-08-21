Rome City Commissioner Randy Quick announced his bid for reelection in his district of Ward 2.
“Over the last four years, by working together, we have: provided long overdue competitive wages for the brave and dedicated individuals who serve us in Public Safety; developed effective incentives to bring quality economic growth, workforce housing and new retail opportunities; continued to grow the educational elements that develop career pathways for our children to find good paying jobs right here at home; created a downtown area that serves as a role model for the entire state of Georgia; and remained focused on raising the quality of life for all our citizens.
When faced with a global pandemic, our city departments continued to provide the same high levels of service without interruption. I truly believe the best gift a person can give back to their hometown is their service. As a lifelong resident of Rome, it will be an honor to continue my work with our city’s strong, professional leadership to build a better future for us all.”
Elected in 2017, Quick has served on General Administration, Finance, Public Safety, Public Works, Community Development, Downtown Development Authority, Redevelopment Committee, Rome Floyd County Planning Commission, Joint Services, Alcohol Control Commission, Clean Community Commission, Litter and Blight Task Force and the Water and Sewer Committee.
During his time of service, he has also completed more than 120 hours of training from the Holtz Municipal Institute, a cooperative effort of the Georgia Municipal Association and the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government. In late September, Quick will be one of 40 elected officials from Georgia to participate in the Robert E. Knox Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute.
Quick is a partner in Rome Radio Partners, LLC and resides in East Rome with his wife, Janie.