Q&A with: Robert Watson From staff reports May 15, 2022

Robert Watson

About 35% of local voters — in the Cave Spring and Lindale areas — are in state House District 12, which also includes all of Chattooga County.Republican Robert Watson is challenging incumbent Eddie Lumsden. There are no Democratic candidates seeking the seat so the winner of the May 24 primary will be unopposed in November.Watson is district director for Freedom of Commerce. More about his platform is available at RobertWatsonForGeorgia.com.What makes you the best candidate to represent the district in the Georgia House?I am the only candidate in this race willing to stand up and say no to the Speaker of the House, no matter how unpopular that decision may be.The only thing the Legislature is required to do is pass a budget. What are your budget priorities?To cut the budget and radically decrease spending, as well as borrowing and burdensome taxes.It appears that Roe v Wade will be overturned, throwing the abortion issue back to the states. What should the Legislature do?Declare personhood status for the preborn to give them a constitutionally protected right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.Housing and healthcare are major considerations in households planning for the future. What can/should the state do to make them more affordable?The government can/should remove itself from the equation as much as possible. More government is seldom, if ever, the answer to any problem Americans face.