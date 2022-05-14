About 60% of Floyd County voters are in state House District 13. It covers all of Rome, the Silver Creek community and points east.
Republicans Brad Barnes and Luke Martin are challenging incumbent Katie Dempsey. There are no Democrats seeking the seat so the winner of the May 24 primary will be unopposed in November.
The candidates were each sent several questions about their qualifications and how they would govern in the Georgia General Assembly. Their responses will be published as they are returned.
Martin is an attorney in Rome. More about his platform is available at VoteLukeMartin.com.
What makes you the best candidate to represent the district in the Georgia House?
I am the best candidate to represent the district in the Georgia House because, as an attorney, I understand how the laws passed by the General Assembly affect the hardworking people of the 13th district.
As a father of school-aged children, I recognize the value of a quality education and how important it is to keep parents involved in their kids’ education and to keep politics out of the classroom.
As the only candidate to have served in the United States military, I have a unique perspective on what it means to be a public servant. I’m not interested in going to Atlanta to further my own interests or enrich myself. My only goal is to fight for the people of Rome and Floyd County in Atlanta. We need effective representation in the General Assembly.
The only thing the Legislature is required to do is pass a budget. What are your budget priorities?
The Legislature should prioritize funding only the necessary and required functions of state government and nothing more. We must constitutionally fund state education and we should make sure our schools and teachers have what they need to give our students a quality education.
As a former prosecutor, I have the utmost respect for the men and women in law enforcement and I understand how important it is to have well-trained and effective police agencies. I would prioritize making sure our state law enforcement agencies are fully funded, and I would like to see last session’s House Bill 830 passed to support, incentivize, and retain quality sheriffs in our state.
It appears that Roe v Wade will be overturned, throwing the abortion issue back to the states. What should the Legislature do?
The Legislature should immediately call for a personhood amendment to the Georgia Constitution guaranteeing protection for all human life from the moment of conception.
Housing and healthcare are major considerations in households planning for the future. What can/should the state do to make them more affordable?
We need to get the government out of the way of the free market in both industries.
Overregulation of the healthcare industry has resulted in higher costs and longer waits. During the General Assembly’s special session to address COVID-19, they passed several temporary reforms that increased access to care. We should make those permanent and eliminate other laws that prevent medical facilities from catering to the needs of their communities.
Overregulation of the housing industry is a major contributing factor to rising home prices. The Biden Administration’s supply chain crisis and rising costs of lumber and materials play a major role, but a recent statewide survey of homebuilders and developers found that regulatory costs contribute nearly 27% to the price of a single-family home. We can reduce that by taking a careful look at the costs associated with building codes, architectural and zoning ordinances, labor requirements, and other potentially unnecessary regulations.