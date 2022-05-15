About 60% of Floyd County voters are in state House District 13. It covers all of Rome, the Silver Creek community and points east.
Republicans Brad Barnes and Luke Martin are challenging incumbent Katie Dempsey. There are no Democrats seeking the seat so the winner of the May 24 primary will be unopposed in November.
Barnes is a small business owner and software engineer. More about his platform is available at BradBarnes.us.
What makes you the best candidate to represent the district in the Georgia House?
We need someone equipped to fight the battles of 2022 not 2002. We need fresh leadership, someone with outsider perspectives. We don’t need to keep returning lifetime career politicians and lawyers to rule over us. As someone that grew up working class, started off as a factory worker before becoming a software engineer and small business owner, I know the struggles of our people.
I am the only populist, people first, Georgia First candidate running in the race. My positions are my own; they are not those of party bosses nor are they stale hot takes picked up on Fox News last night with no underlying substance. I have not been bought and paid for, I have not auctioned off your vote under the Gold Dome -- I have refused funding by lobbyists, PACs, and party bosses.
I will fight for the people of Rome every single day!
The only thing the Legislature is required to do is pass a budget. What are your budget priorities?
How we fund the budget rather than on what we spend the budget is my primary priority in this area.
What things are taxed and by how much can have almost the impact on prosperity and opportunity in our state as what government spends money on. There are proposals out with regards to overhaling our state's revenue model, for example, by eliminating the income tax or “flat taxes".
Overall, we really need to reshape the revenue collected so that we boost opportunity for all, upward economic advancement for our people by firstly making sure that the globalist corporations that buy our politicians through their lobbyist pay their fair share of taxes rather than strip mining our state and leaving our small businesses and working families holding the bill for keeping the state running and growing.
It appears that Roe v Wade will be overturned, throwing the abortion issue back to the states. What should the Legislature do?
Sixty-three million American babies have been killed, well over 10 holocausts worth, in the 49 years since activists posing as judges usurped the rightful authority of citizens to set policy in this area through their elected representatives. Roe is widely regarded as bad law by honest jurists from across the political spectrum. It has no basis or standing in constitutional law, and it will certainly fall.
It’s time for this nightmare to end. Abortion is not an acceptable solution to unwanted pregnancy. Around half of women seeking abortion used no method of birth control prior to conceiving, and elective “I don’t want to be pregnant” abortions make up the vast majority of cases. We should expand efforts to reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and offer alternatives to women. But elective abortions by healthy mothers of healthy babies must be recognized for the murder that it is by Georgia law.
Housing and healthcare are major considerations in households planning for the future. What can/should the state do to make them more affordable?
Healthcare policy in America is an incredibly gnarled hodgepodge of state and federal programs and regulations that has proved to be a Sisyphean problem over the past few decades. The moral solution is certainly not to borrow money from future generations to offer “freebie” health coverage as a vote buying give away by politicians.
Also, as we have seen in college aid over the last few decades, dumping vast sums of public money into a system only swells costs rather than making things more affordable. Georgia needs to do away with hospital monopoly “Certificate of Need” regulations and pursue other targeted policy changes that lower costs.
The growing housing bubble and rising costs are being fed by federal funny money being pumped into the system; we need to adopt smart growth and other policies that limit the housing market being used as a casino by Wall Street hedge funds.