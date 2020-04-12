Nine Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, in the Northwest Georgia 14th Congressional District seat.
The winner will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in the Nov. 3 general election.
The district covers the counties of Floyd, Chattooga, Polk, Gordon, Catoosa, Dade, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Walker and Whitfield, and part of Pickens County.
As of Sunday, the party primaries are still scheduled for May 19. A runoff, if necessary, is slated for July 21.
Gov. Brian Kemp has said he does not have the authority to change the dates under his current state of public health emergency that runs through April 13. Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger initially said he did not have the power, either, but indicated last week he might if the emergency order is extended.
Registered voters have been mailed applications to request absentee ballots, which can be returned by mail, email or fax to their county election office. The ballots requested must be mailed out via the U.S. Postal Service and returned by mail or in person by Election Day.
The Floyd County Elections Office, at 12 E. Fourth Ave., is closed to the public due to the coronavirus threat.
April 20 is the deadline to register to vote in the May 19 primary. Visit the Georgia My Voter Page at ww.mvp.sos.ga.gov to check your status or find out how to register.
We asked each of the Republican candidates to answer one question, in 200 words or less. Candidates Ben Bullock, Kevin Cooke and Andy Gunther did not respond to an email sent to the campaign address registered with the secretary of state.
Please explain what you would be focusing on in Congress right now to assist Northwest Georgians in their coronavirus response.
John Barge
I would ensure Washington, DC was doing everything it could to work with President Trump to get Northwest Georgians the help they need by:
♦ Making sure our field offices safely stay open and operational to serve the district.
♦ Fighting to make sure our doctors and nurses receive the PPE they need to stay safe as they fight the silent enemy on the front lines.
♦ Working to get COVID-19 testing into the district, so we can turn the tide.
♦ Helping parents who are faced with closed schools for the rest of the year, as they are adapting to the world of virtual learning, and work with our rural communities that lack internet connectivity to help them get it.
♦ Work with those eligible to help them to receive their stimulus checks.
♦ Aid small businesses and corporations to ensure they benefit from the CARES Act, as they apply for loans to protect their employee’s livelihoods.
♦ Start working on ending U.S. dependence on Socialist Communist China for pharmaceutical drugs, pharmaceutical supplies, along with other key resources. China lied and is the source of this virus, our relationship with them is forever changed and it’s time to ensure we are never in this position again.
John Cowan
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the need for healthcare expertise in Washington. As a doctor, I’m the only candidate in the 14th District race who can get to work immediately on policies that ensure we never again face such a threat to our public health, economy, and national security.
In Congress, I will work to reopen and continually fund vaccine labs. Many of these facilities closed long ago, and no one today doubts the urgent need for them.
Beyond cures, we must invest in preventative measures avoiding costly, reactive steps. We’re seeing Americans unify and innovating in order to defeat this virus. This dedication to a common purpose must continue.
What can’t continue is the status quo in global affairs. I’ll push for our government to treat foreign viruses as a national security threat. This includes rethinking our global supply chains and dependence on China for many of our critical medicines. I applaud President Trump’s holistic actions to attack this Chinese virus with full force.
As a conservative, I know the government alone can’t save us. We need God’s favor. I hope all Georgians will join me in praying for President Trump as he leads us through this difficult time.
Clayton Fuller
President Trump is doing an incredible job. I’ve seen firsthand how liberal Democrats put countless roadblocks in the President’s way — and it is no different now. We need a fighter in DC who, as a Trump appointee, has already had President Trump’s back, and will do so again on Capitol Hill. I am that person.
Border security, national security, and economic freedom are the three issues I’d focus on in this crisis. This global pandemic must show us the importance of finally securing our borders. I’ve supported border security missions in the Air National Guard, and I understand how important it is to Build The Wall. I was the first candidate to talk about the threat posed by China, and I’m the foremost China-hawk in the race. I’d orient all policy to counter this existential threat to our nation. The Trump Administration gave me a national security award, showing I’m the most knowledgeable candidate in the field to ensure we counter China.
Finally, it is time for a new era of economic freedom. I’d work for the elimination of the payroll tax for the next year, and reduce federal spending by eliminating wasteful bureaucracies.
Marjorie Greene
As Northwest Georgia’s voice in Congress, I would focus on getting the medical resources needed to respond to this pandemic, that small and large businesses have access to capital to keep workers employed and a solution can be found ending the coronavirus threat and getting America back to work.
As the owner of a commercial construction business, I would follow President Trump’s lead by rallying businesses and community leaders throughout Northwest Georgia to provide additional medical aid, food, and other necessities.
Sadly, Nancy Pelosi’s Democrats are using this crisis to force countless billions in new spending on Socialist pet projects like taxpayer-funding for Planned Parenthood’s abortion clinics, radical Green New Deal regulations on business, industry and individuals and funding rewarding illegal alien-harboring sanctuary cities.
President Trump needs strong conservative voices like me in Congress to fight back on behalf of Northwest Georgia taxpayers against these blatantly unconstitutional, Socialist power grabs.
My immediate focus would be to fight for Northwest Georgia, heal our state and nation and get America back to work.
But most importantly, we need to Save America by Stopping Socialism. That’s why I’m running for Congress.
Bill Hembree
Tough times require strong leaders and we are fortunate to have the strongest of leaders at the helm of our national efforts to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. I believe American ingenuity and dedication will get us through this crisis and we will be stronger than ever before. As your representative in Congress, I want to be part of the charge to lower costs and improve access to quality healthcare across Northwest Georgia.
The Democrats are attempting to use this crisis as a power grab to move their liberal agenda forward. I will align with President Trump’s initiatives to reduce barriers and extend more affordable healthcare options to Northwest Georgia citizens.
I would be working along side President Trump to help bring pharmaceutical productions home to the United States. I would focus on getting our hardworking medical professionals the supplies and personal protection they need.
It will take the continued leadership of those who understand American small business, like myself & embrace the entrepreneurial spirit of our people. As your representative in Congress, I will help create an environment where our economy is unleashed to soar even higher than before this pandemic.
Matt Laughridge
First, it’s important to know how we got here. The economy was thriving – record job growth and all-time market highs. Then, the Chinese Communist Party covered up a new disease ravaging their own people, and the “Chinese Coronavirus” spread across the globe. Now, liberal politicians want to hijack the resulting health and economic crisis to cram socialism down our throats, while the mainstream media uses it to attack President Trump.
In Congress, I’d ensure no one is able to take advantage of a national emergency to turn America socialist. We need vaccines, tests, support for workers and employers, and resources for local officials. We DON’T need backdoor “Green New Deal” regulations or political stunts. I’d support much-needed response efforts and oppose harmful regulations on businesses or workers – especially during times of great economic burden.
Then, we’ve got to revive the economy. Career politicians can’t get that done. It’s crucial, now more than ever, that we have serious businesspeople in Washington to restore the job and wage growth we enjoyed under most of Trump’s first term.
Finally, I’ll hold China accountable. We’re spending trillions to fix THEIR virus. I’ll sponsor legislation to make the Chinese communist government pay those costs.